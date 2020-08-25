University Of Alabama Reports More Than 500 New Coronavirus Cases Since Opening

UA President Stuart Bell told AL.com﻿ that the university’s “challenge is not the students.”

“Our challenge is the virus and there’s a difference, folks. What we have to do is identify where does the virus thrive and where does the virus spread and how can we work together with our students, with our faculty and with our staff to make sure that we minimize those places, those incidents,” he said. “It’s not student behavior, OK? It’s how do we have protocols so that we make it to where our students can be successful, and we can minimize the impact of the virus.”

Alabama saw a surge in cases earlier this summer, resulting in new health warnings being put in place to stop the spread and the death of the longtime mayor of Clanton, Billy Joe Driver, in July.