University Of Arizona Prevented Coronavirus Outbreak On Campus By Testing Wastewater

The University of Arizona is far from the first place to use sewage to zero in on cases before outbreaks begin. The practice has been in use all over Europe, from Scotland to Milan to Paris. As of this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is “developing a portal for state, tribal, local, and territorial health departments to submit wastewater testing data into a national database for use in summarizing and interpreting data for public health action.”

“Participation in a national database will ensure data comparability across jurisdictions,” the website says in the recent update.

HuffPost has reached out to the University of Arizona for more information.