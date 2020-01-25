'You Gouda Brie Kidding' About What Someone Just Used As A Library Bookmark

The University of Liverpool Library in northwest England this week revealed what someone had used as a bookmark in one of its books.
And, well, here it is:
Yes. A plastic-wrapped slice of undetermined cheese.
It’s unclear what book it was being used inside. But library staff tossed the offending article and their tweet soon took on a life of its own.
Other libraries chimed in:
People shared their own bookmark horror stories:
A debate over the original post also broke out:
And then came the puns. So. Many. Puns.
