WEIRD NEWS

'You Gouda Brie Kidding' About What Someone Just Used As A Library Bookmark

University of Liverpool Library staff found a strange item in a returned book.

The University of Liverpool Library in northwest England this week revealed what someone had used as a bookmark in one of its books.

And, well, here it is:

Yes. A plastic-wrapped slice of undetermined cheese.

It’s unclear what book it was being used inside. But library staff tossed the offending article and their tweet soon took on a life of its own.

Other libraries chimed in:

People shared their own bookmark horror stories:

A debate over the original post also broke out:

And then came the puns. So. Many. Puns.

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Cheese University Of Liverpool Bookmark
CONVERSATIONS