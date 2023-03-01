Frisbee Dog Drops Deuce On Basketball Court — And Crowd Goes Wild

A dog who was supposed to entertain the crowd by catching frisbees at Tuesday night’s men’s basketball game between the University of Louisville and Virginia Tech earned his pay, but not in the intended manner.
That’s because the crowd didn’t cheer on the dog for catching frisbees, but for dropping a deuce on the floor of Louisville’s KFC Yum Center, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.
Yes, there’s video. Thanks for asking.
To be fair to the dog, it didn’t poop until the end of the performance, so perhaps it was intended as an encore.
One person suggested the dog might be commenting on the University of Louisville men’s performance this season. The team currently holds a 4-26 record under new head coach Kenny Payne.
Of course, others had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.
The dog’s halftime performance didn’t exactly galvanize the Cardinals. They lost to Virginia Tech, 71-54.