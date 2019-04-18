SomeMeans via Getty Images

Bra shopping is a battle. It doesn’t matter what size you are, the shape of your girls or even what you’re looking for in a bra. Finding something functional, flattering and that fits right is always harder than it should be.

While the world of bras is changing — retailers are offering more inclusive sizing and creating more comfortable designs — there seems to be a growing gap in our bras, literally.

Lately, it feels like everything out there is either an ultralight bralette with little support or shaping, or a heavy-duty padded bra with a predefined cup and extra thick straps. While these styles are definitely needed, there’s seems to be something missing for those of us who fall in the middle and want the best of both worlds.

If you hate padding of any sort and want something to show off your natural breast shape without letting your girls go unsupported, an unlined bra with underwire is your answer.

Underwire sometimes has a bad reputation for being uncomfortable, but if you’re buying the right bra, it shouldn’t be. These kinds of bras are pretty common in super expensive, occasion lingerie, but for most of us, that’s not our everyday. (If it is for you, more power to you!) Instead, it’s much harder to find an unlined underwire bra in subtle everyday styles and fabrics, especially if you’re trying to avoid Victoria’s Secret.

If you share this struggle, we’ve rounded up 18 unlined bras with underwire that will support your girls and show them off. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below: