HuffPost Finds

Here's Where To Buy Unlined Bras With Underwire For Everyday Wear

Sheer, lace, demi and full-coverage bras with underwire that'll give you the support you need.

Bra shopping is a battle. It doesn’t matter what size you are, the shape of your girls or even what you’re looking for in a bra. Finding something functional, flattering and that fits right is always harder than it should be.

While the world of bras is changing — retailers are offering more inclusive sizing and creating more comfortable designs — there seems to be a growing gap in our bras, literally.

Lately, it feels like everything out there is either an ultralight bralette with little support or shaping, or a heavy-duty padded bra with a predefined cup and extra thick straps. While these styles are definitely needed, there’s seems to be something missing for those of us who fall in the middle and want the best of both worlds.

If you hate padding of any sort and want something to show off your natural breast shape without letting your girls go unsupported, an unlined bra with underwire is your answer.

Underwire sometimes has a bad reputation for being uncomfortable, but if you’re buying the right bra, it shouldn’t be. These kinds of bras are pretty common in super expensive, occasion lingerie, but for most of us, that’s not our everyday. (If it is for you, more power to you!) Instead, it’s much harder to find an unlined underwire bra in subtle everyday styles and fabrics, especially if you’re trying to avoid Victoria’s Secret.

If you share this struggle, we’ve rounded up 18 unlined bras with underwire that will support your girls and show them off. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
True & Co. True Lingerie Made of Stars Unlined Ultimate Coverage Bra
True & Co.
Find this bra for $45 True & Co.
2
Chantelle Parisian Allure Unlined Plunge Bra
Chantelle
Find this bra for $72 at Chantelle
3
Negative Underwear Sieve Demi Bra
Negative Underwear
Find it for $70 at Negative Underwear.
4
Savage x Fenty Unlined Lace Bra
Savage x Fenty
Find this bra for $49 at Savage x Fenty
5
GapBody Bare Natural Plunge Lace Bra
Gap
Find it for $30 at Gap
6
True & Co.True Lingerie Gramercy Balconette Bra
True & Co.
Find this bra for $64 at True & Co.
7
Auden Unlined Bra
Target
Find this bra for $15 at Target
8
Figleaves Juliette Lace Underwired Non-Pad Bra
Figleaves
Find this bra for $26 at Figleaves
9
Wacoal Halo Lace Underwire Convertible Bra
Nordstrom
Find this bra for $52 at Nordstrom
10
GapBody Bare Natural Mesh Plunge Bra
Gap
Find it for $30 at Gap.
11
Gossard Glossies Lace Sheer Bra
Figleaves
Find this bra for $29 at Figleaves
12
Gossard Glossies Sheer Bra
Figleaves
Find this bra for $29 at Figleaves
13
Chantelle Le Marais Lace Unlined Demi Bra
Chantelle
Find this bra for $84 at Chantelle.
14
True & Co. True Lingerie Sheer Lynx Unlined Ultimate Coverage Bra
True & Co.
Find this bra for $58 True & Co.
15
Savage x Fenty Unlined Microfiber Bra
Savage x Fenty
Find this bra for $38 at Savage x Fenty.
16
Wacoal Seamless Underwire Bra
Nordstrom
Find this bra for $48 at Nordstrom.
17
True & Co. True Body Underwire Bra
True & Co.
Find this bra for $58 on True & Co.
18
Fantasie Seamless Underwire Balconette Bra
Nordstrom
Find this bra for $50 at Nordstrom
