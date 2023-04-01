Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A window seat shelf you can attach directly to the airplane window
Promising review:
"I bought this after a coworker told me I needed one as I always sit in the bulkhead seats on my weekly flights. I picked it up as it's always been a pain to keep my drinks between my feet or risk spilling in my lap. I installed it on my first flight and within minutes I had other passengers and the flight attendants asking about it. I wish there was a referral program. :)" — J. Eberhard
A bird-shaped lemon juicer
Promising review:
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
A kneeling chair that'll give your aching back some major relief
Promising review:
"This chair has the tilted seat, which you need to truly benefit from a kneeling-style chair. It is also adjustable both on the seat height [and] on the knee height making it highly customizable for people short and tall. I have chronic hip and lower back pain despite being young and healthy and this has saved me when I need to sit and work at the computer. I have a standing desk with a balance board as well but you can't stand all day for some kinds of work, so this chair has been great." — Jaime Bauer
A set of short soft gel nail tip extensions
Promising review
: "I ran out and decided to try this after seeing it on TikTok, and will now stick to this glue if I run out. These lasted three weeks the first use and probably would've lasted longer if I didn't remove them to change up the color style." — Kayla
A gold candle snuffer
Promising review
: "This snuffer does the job. I bought it to snuff out my tea candles so that I'm not blowing wax everywhere. It works perfectly. I like the weight and it looks very pretty sitting on the mantle. The price is perfect also." — Mary Lesane
A foaming hand soap
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague loves it:
"Not only is it super hydrating for my hands (LOL @ constantly hand-washing now and forever!), but the yuzu scent is also just calming and lovely, and I'm obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap." — Emma LordPromising review:
"I will admit, I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out. Not only is the flower cute, but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to. I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" — Audra Williams
A 3D-printed wearable "chopstick"
Ridha 3D Printing is a family-run, Dallas-based Etsy shop established in 2021 that specializes in 3D-printed gadgets and toys. Promising review
: "Perfect for what I wanted it for. Now I can game on my PC and eat snacks without getting my mouse and keyboard dirty! Thank you, such an amazing invention. 😊" — Leilani Calderon
A BedJet cooling and warming system
This sweet setup uses biorhythm sleep technology. It's programmed to change the temperature each hour of the night to help you sleep better. You can also set the temperature to whatever degree you'd
like – just use the remote! If you're a cold sleeper, you can also set it to heat mode and it'll warm you up 15 times faster than a regular ol' blanket! To set it up, plug the unit into an outlet, slip the teeny tube under your sheets, set your preferred temperature, and you'll be g2g! Promising review
: "First time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA engineer to solve my propensity to burst into to flames every night at 2 a.m.!" — Matthes
A mini steam iron
Promising review
: "I recently purchased a number of handmade cloth face masks. The crafter suggested using an iron to remove wrinkles and restore pleats in the masks between washes. Since I've been washing my masks after each wear, I wanted a small handy iron that would be easy to pull out and use on a daily basis, if needed. This iron has been very effective and suits the task perfectly, especially given its size and lightweight." — Katherine C.
A split cereal bowl
Promising review
: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." — Sarah F.
A mini ladybug vacuum
Promising review
: "This little ladybug does a heck of a lot more than I even expected. The suction power is remarkable given how small it is. Even better, it pulls all the crumbs out of the grooves on our new table. It was almost impossible to keep the grooves clean, and was a constant concern with this new table. This quiet little ladybug vacuum gets in there and cleans them up in one pass. Plus, it’s cute, and my cat somehow thinks it’s a toy for him. Way better than expected!" — Janet Evans
A splurge-worthy wall-mounted electric towel warmer
Promising review:
"This towel warmer is amazing. I was looking for something with a built-in timer and an in-wall cable installation that doesn’t have an ugly box outside of it. I love how the cable is integrated into the leg. The install was very difficult on my end due to trying to fish power from my attic to the bathroom and the hole being 1/2 inch. I didn’t have any power outlets nearby. Totally worth it. It does get very warm and my small bathroom doesn’t have a heater in it so I was surprised how warm the bathroom was! An added bonus!" — Terrace
A duvet-like house coat
I am wrapped up in this delightful "duvet" at this very moment! This is officially my favorite splurge-worthy gift. It's the sort of thing people don't automatically know about, which make you seem *very* in-the-know. Plus, it feels like wearable luxury! I've never owned anything cozier. That's an actual fact.
A rainbow stand
Promising review:
"I'm impressed with this product! These donut holders really impressed my party guests! The quality is great, and it's easy to assemble." — Emily
A food smoker to infuse any food or beverage
This product includes applewood and hickory seasonings. Promising Review:
"This works great, especially if you're trying to get that grilled flavor in an apartment. Now I have a hickory smoked kitchen. Keeps everything well concentrated. I managed to give smoke flavor to four steaks in two batches without setting off any fire alarms, so it's a win in my book." — Jennifer Phillips
A detailing putty that'll pick up dust
Promising review:
"Oh it works! Going through the crevices of my fan was super easy and picked up the dust. I have not clean that area in awhile because it takes me almost an hour versus two minutes using that gel...must buy!" — Cathy H.
A spice-organizing drawer liner
Promising review:
"We just moved into a new home, and I needed a way to store spices in a drawer. This product is exactly what I was looking for. It fits beautifully in my drawer, but I love that the strips can be cut for a custom fit. I shopped around for other in-drawer spice organizers, but I would have had to purchase separate jars and transfer the spices. No thanks. This product works with the jars and containers just as they come from the store — no need to purchase special jars. It holds large and small round jars, square containers, and oversized spices. The quality is outstanding. I'm very happy with my purchase!" — EPD611
A CovoBox that'll cover your Wi-Fi router with elegant "books"
Before adding this to your cart, you have the option to customize it, including selecting from 14 lengths and 15 colors (including custom colors). The CovoBox is made from reclaimed books and sustainable wood.
BTW — Covogoods
is a small family-owned business creating home decor in Utah!Promising review:
"I’m pretty sure I’ve never loved a purchase from Amazon as much as I love this one. This product is EXTREMELY well made and very unique. Plus, it does the job of hiding the ugly routers and cords. And the customer service was great and responsive. I was a little hesitant to spend the money on this but after years of living with the husband’s pile of technology, the money was well spent!" — AmazonEmme
A cheese keeper
Promising review:
"Oh wow! I followed the directions and put that moist paper towel in with my cheese, on the bottom and put some unwrapped and cut Jarlsberg wedge in it. I left for vacation and two weeks later came back, and it was still fresh and moist and not moldy! Huzzah! I'm MIGHTY impressed with this simple gadget. I hate food waste and this is super helpful!" — Awesome Taste
A touchless vacuum
Promising review:
"10/10, would recommend. Got this initially for cleaning up the hair in my salon. It works perfectly! I love it. It’s so easy. This is AMAZING!!" — Alyssa