130 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose In 2019

When the Social Security Administration released the official list of the most popular baby names of 2019, the agency also shared broader data showing all the names given to five or more infants born last year.
It turns out many parents looked beyond top choices like Olivia, Emma and Liam ― instead going with literary references, band names, adjectives in the English language and other unconventional picks.
Here are 130 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2019. The list reflects names given to fewer than 10 babies born last year.
Girls
Whisper
Aloe
Brilliant
Greenleigh
Poem
Czarina
Nebula
Clove
Sublime
Cashlynn
Sparkle
Malibu
Ethereal
Sweden
Cinderella
Mellow
Hathaway
Mama
Serenityrose
Versailles
Fairy
Affinity
Skylette
Breezy
Peony
Eurydice
Willoughby
Missouri
Dairy
Balsam
Winterlynn
Derby
Palace
Feather
Edelweiss
Morningstar
Cambridge
Medley
Contessa
Faithful
Imagine
Oracle
Tokyo
Marseille
Hyacinth
Bronte
Flourish
Gardenia
Iceland
Joyous
Mystery
Theory
Brita
Elegance
Pennylane
Starlit
Sistine
Canary
Horizon
Prosperity
Universe
Bloom
Steely
Rarity
Arena
Boys
Fenway
Churchill
Forbes
Macgyver
Attila
Blitz
Cerulean
Ontario
Infantboy
Redeem
Bannon
Mayhem
Mayor
Rambo
Testimony
Thyme
Princecharles
Subaru
Aquarius
Beacon
Archangel
Jackman
Voltaire
Crown
Winchester
Thailand
Barnaby
Frasier
Aesop
Czar
Oxford
Dionysus
Utah
Beowulf
Demon
Gilead
Rage
Fawkes
Thoreau
Goliath
Mighty
Mowgli
Romance
Scholar
Shy
Rooster
Eastwood
Icarus
Wyndham
Awesome
Pippin
Machiavelli
Muse
Brick
Capone
Lancelot
Bison
Heir
Kipling
Clever
Field
Action
Relic
Furious
Hazard