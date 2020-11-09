130 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose In 2019

Roger Wright via Getty Images Names given to fewer than 10 babies born last year include Demon, Versailles and Greenleigh.

When the Social Security Administration released the official list of the most popular baby names of 2019, the agency also shared broader data showing all the names given to five or more infants born last year.

It turns out many parents looked beyond top choices like Olivia, Emma and Liam ― instead going with literary references, band names, adjectives in the English language and other unconventional picks.

Here are 130 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2019. The list reflects names given to fewer than 10 babies born last year.

Girls

Whisper

Aloe

Brilliant

Greenleigh

Poem

Czarina

Nebula

Clove

Sublime

Cashlynn

Sparkle

Malibu

Ethereal

Sweden

Cinderella

Mellow

Hathaway

Mama

Serenityrose

Versailles

Fairy

Affinity

Skylette

Breezy

Peony

Eurydice

Willoughby

Missouri

Dairy

Balsam

Winterlynn

Derby

Palace

Feather

Edelweiss

Morningstar

Cambridge

Medley

Contessa

Faithful

Imagine

Oracle

Tokyo

Marseille

Hyacinth

Bronte

Flourish

Gardenia

Iceland

Joyous

Mystery

Theory

Brita

Elegance

Pennylane

Starlit

Sistine

Canary

Horizon

Prosperity

Universe

Bloom

Steely

Rarity

Arena

Boys

Fenway

Churchill

Forbes

Macgyver

Attila

Blitz

Cerulean

Ontario

Infantboy

Redeem

Bannon

Mayhem

Mayor

Rambo

Testimony

Thyme

Princecharles

Subaru

Aquarius

Beacon

Archangel

Jackman

Voltaire

Crown

Winchester

Thailand

Barnaby

Frasier

Aesop

Czar

Oxford

Dionysus

Utah

Beowulf

Demon

Gilead

Rage

Fawkes

Thoreau

Goliath

Mighty

Mowgli

Romance

Scholar

Shy

Rooster

Eastwood

Icarus

Wyndham

Awesome

Pippin

Machiavelli

Muse

Brick

Capone

Lancelot

Bison

Heir

Kipling

Clever

Field

Action

Relic

Furious