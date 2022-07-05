Year after year, certain baby names emerge as hugely popular choices for American parents. As the Social Security Administration’s latest data shows, the top picks for 2021 were Olivia, Emma and Charlotte for girls, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for boys.
But though many parents like to stick to trendy choices, others prefer something a little more unconventional. The SSA tracks and shares all the names given to five or more infants born in a given year, so we took a look at some of the least-popular picks.
From travel destinations to historic figures to words in the English language, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2021. The list reflects names given to fewer than seven babies born last year.
Girls
Infant
Alchemy
Coast
Louisiana
Pearly
Brilliance
Epic
Fairy
Rhapsody
Hyatt
Nation
Ibiza
Anime
Comfort
Curie
Irish
Rocket
Pennylane
Aggie
Tawny
Evergreen
Hawkins
Skylene
Mama
Greenleigh
Boys
Woodland
Fenway
Time
Thanos
Colorado
Zero
Starling
Lancelot
Wealth
Science
Rambo
Clever
Tide
Telly
Swift
Sacred
Highland
Grit
Renegade
Early
Preacher
Patch
Muse
Morpheus
Keeper