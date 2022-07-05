Parenting

Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose In 2021

The Social Security Administration's data reveals less common picks.

Names given to fewer than seven babies born last year include Alchemy, Fenway and Rambo.
Year after year, certain baby names emerge as hugely popular choices for American parents. As the Social Security Administration’s latest data shows, the top picks for 2021 were Olivia, Emma and Charlotte for girls, and Liam, Noah and Oliver for boys.

But though many parents like to stick to trendy choices, others prefer something a little more unconventional. The SSA tracks and shares all the names given to five or more infants born in a given year, so we took a look at some of the least-popular picks.

From travel destinations to historic figures to words in the English language, here are 50 unusual baby names that parents chose in 2021. The list reflects names given to fewer than seven babies born last year.

Girls

Infant

Alchemy

Coast

Louisiana

Pearly

Brilliance

Epic

Fairy

Rhapsody

Hyatt

Nation

Ibiza

Anime

Comfort

Curie

Irish

Rocket

Pennylane

Aggie

Tawny

Evergreen

Hawkins

Skylene

Mama

Greenleigh

Boys

Woodland

Fenway

Time

Thanos

Colorado

Zero

Starling

Lancelot

Wealth

Science

Rambo

Clever

Tide

Telly

Swift

Sacred

Highland

Grit

Renegade

Early

Preacher

Patch

Muse

Morpheus

Keeper

