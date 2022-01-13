Unvaccinated Glenn Beck Gets COVID Again, Says It's 'Getting Into My Lungs'

Right-wing personality and unvaccinated conspiracy theorist Glenn Beck has been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time, and said it’s getting in his lungs.

“It’s starting to go into my lungs today and a little disturbing. I’m on all the medications and treatments and everything else,” Beck said on Mark Levin’s radio show, the Independent reported Thursday.

“It’s all good,” Glenn added while letting out a cough.

Beck has said in the past that he is unvaccinated, and already contracted the virus once in December 2020. In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson in April of last year, Beck said he “already had” the virus.

“Why do I need to be vaccinated again?” he asked on the program.

This week, Beck may have answered his own question. Beck first announced last week that he was again sick with the coronavirus, and complained in an Instagram post there aren’t enough monoclonal antibody treatments. He later said on Levin’s show that the treatment has not been helping with the latest variant of the virus. (The Washington Post reported there is some evidence the treatment is ineffective against omicron)

“No, the monoclonal doesn’t seem to be working for the new strain,” Beck said on Levin’s show before listing off other drugs, including ivermectin, which has not been proven to treat the coronavirus. Beck previously helped spread the false claim that the anti-malarial drug chloroquine was a cure for the virus. It is not.

Despite having gotten the virus a second time after refusing vaccinations, Beck tried remaining upbeat on Levin’s show.

“I’m not going downhill,” Beck said. “I mean, I think I’m feeling better. It’s just getting into my lungs ... you will want to avoid that.”