All The Movies Coming To Netflix This Week (Jan. 1-11)

Dale Robinette Anna Kendrick and George Clooney in "Up in the Air."

Netflix has only one new movie in the week of Jan. 6 (the 1981 horror classic “The Evil Dead”), but it added over 50 films on Jan. 1. So I’m combining the first week and a half of the year for this list, giving you plenty to sift through.

Of those many additions, the notables include “Catch Me If You Can,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Inception,” “Julie & Julia,” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” In this article, I’ve decided to highlight the 2009 movie “Up in the Air,” which I enjoyed quite a bit when it came out. You can also read the full list of additions below.

And if you want to stay informed of everything joining Netflix on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

Ji Sub Jeong/HuffPost

Paramount Geoge Clooney and Anna Kendrick in "Up in the Air."

Details: In this dramatic comedy, a human resources consultant travels the country to terminate employees. He’s basically a hired gun for managers who don’t want to do the firings or layoffs themselves. As he prides himself on collecting frequent flier miles and never settling in one place, the main tension of the movie comes from the possibility that his own job might be eliminated. His company hires a young, ambitious employee who tries to phase in video-conferencing terminations so nobody has to travel the country to do the work.

George Clooney, Vera Farmiga and Anna Kendrick star.

“Up in the Air” runs 1 hour, 49 minutes.

Watch On: Paramount Pictures released a behind-the-scenes focus on the making of the movie in 2009. The clip features interviews with the cast and discussions about director and screenwriter Jason Reitman’s style. Watch here:

Trailer:

The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix