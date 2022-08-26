Wellness

The Most Common Questions About The Updated COVID Vaccine, Answered

Can you get one if you recently had omicron? How long will it give you immunity? Here's what to know about the Pfizer and Moderna bivalent shots coming this fall.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Experts break down the most important information on the new bivalent COVID-19 shots, which could potentially be available in September.
Goodboy Picture Company via Getty Images
Experts break down the most important information on the new bivalent COVID-19 shots, which could potentially be available in September.

A new and improved coronavirus vaccine is likely coming to your local pharmacy this fall. The shots have been tweaked to target the latest subvariants of omicron that triggered the latest waves of infection, and preliminary data from Pfizer and Moderna suggests the new shots provide much stronger protection against infection than the current vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is meeting later next week to review the safety and immune response data on the updated shots and provide new recommendations on who should receive the vaccine.

We don’t have the exact guidance on who will be eligible to get the new shots, but infectious disease specialists expect they’ll be made available to anyone who wants to get one.

“I would expect that given the broader coverage of new vaccines that anyone regardless of prior booster dosing would be eligible to receive another newer booster dose,” Arjun Venkatesh, an emergency physician with Yale Medicine, told HuffPost.

Here’s what we know about the updated vaccines so far:

How is this shot different from the previous one?

The updated shot is a bivalent shot, meaning unlike the original COVID-19 vaccines that only targeted the strain that started circulating in 2020, the new shots contain two components: a piece that will go after the omicron subvariants (including BA.5 and BA.5) and a second piece that will target the original strain.

Pfizer and Moderna both claim that their updated vaccines produce much higher antibody levels compared to the version of the shot that’s currently authorized.

William Schaffner, medical director at the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and NFID liaison to the CDC’s advisory committee, said this strategy is somewhat similar to what we do with the influenza vaccine, which is updated annually to match the circulating strains. Though it’s unknown just how often we’ll have to update our COVID vaccines, Schaffner expects they’ll need to be revamped every now and then to better match what’s going around.

Why didn’t it go through as many clinical trials?

The updated vaccine didn’t have to go through as many rigorous clinical trials as the shot we’ve been using, but this isn’t cause for concern.

“They don’t need as much data as the original vaccines since both shots include the original vaccine, utilize the same technology and platform, and are therefore expected to have similar safety profiles,” Venkatesh said.

Scientists evaluated the efficacy of the new COVID-19 shots by vaccinating a group of volunteers and measuring the antibody levels in their blood.

“In the laboratory, it shows these antibodies — which were created by this updated vaccine — actually work against those variants,” Schaffner said. The Food and Drug Administration and the CDC will refer to this data to guide their decisions on when and how to authorize the updated vaccines.

Schaffner again likened this approach to the flu vaccine. “When we update our annual influenza vaccine, we do not do clinical trials,” Schaffner said. By now, we’ve had enough experience with the flu shot that scientists can safely change the components each year so the shots can be swiftly manufactured and distributed.

Should you get the updated shot if you just had COVID?

While we won’t have the official guidance for a couple weeks, Venkatesh expects that the updated shot will be administered to the highest-risk individuals first before making its way to the broader population — regardless of whether they previously had COVID-19.

People who have had COVID-19 are currently advised to wait three months until their next shot, but that could change with the new shot.

“Waiting a bit of time is probably better, but there is no absolute interval,” Schaffner said, adding that several clinicians recommend waiting anywhere from weeks to a couple of months.

If you’re unsure about when to get the updated vaccine when the time comes, talk to your health care provider, who can provide more tailored recommendations based on your medical history.

“The anticipation is that we will be able to be protected through the winter season, at the very least.”

- William Schaffner

Should you mix and match the brand of shots?

Though some data has suggested that mixing and matching your COVID-19 shots may lead to a stronger immune response, this strategy has not been officially recommended.

Schaffner suspects mixing and matching will again be permitted, though not explicitly recommended. As of now, there aren’t any studies looking at the benefits of mixing vaccine brands for this updated shot, but that data will likely be available in the coming months.

That said, based on the data collected on the original shots, doctors don’t expect mixing shots to be an issue.

“We do know that mixing and matching is not harmful, and so if only one is available to you, you shouldn’t worry about that,” Venkatesh said.

Can you get the updated shot if you recently got a booster?

Past guidance from the CDC advised healthy people to get their third dose at least five months after their primary series was completed, and immunocompromised people were advised to get a booster three months after their last dose.

The guidance on eligibility criteria for the updated shot has yet to be announced, but Venkatesh expects that anyone will be able to get the new shot, regardless of when they received their last dose.

If your personal level of immunity may be low or if cases are high in your community, you should probably get it sooner rather than later, Venkatesh said. “Unfortunately, like the stock market, timing your COVID-19 shot is almost always a shot in the dark,” Venkatesh said.

How long will the bivalent shot provide protection?

It’s too soon to know for sure. Durability of the shots has changed with each variant, as new mutations have allowed the virus to bypass some of the immunity achieved through vaccination. In addition, the strength of the shots varies from person to person, depending on how robust of an immune response their body mounts after vaccination, according to Venkatesh.

The shots are much more long-lasting when it comes to preventing severe outcomes and keeping you out of the hospital. Seeing as antibody levels, which protect against infection, start to wane a few months after the current shots, it’s reasonable to expect the same may occur with the new shots.

“The anticipation is that we will be able to be protected through the winter season, at the very least,” Schaffner said.

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

CoronavirusCOVID-19VaccinePfizerModerna

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Wearing Socks To Bed Can Help You Sleep Better: Fact Or Fiction?

Money

What If You Just Paid Off (Or Paid Down) Your Federal Student Loans?

Relationships

Does Your Partner Snore? Try These 9 Tips To Get Some Sleep

Food & Drink

How Safe Is It To Eat Runny Egg Yolks? And Should Kids Avoid Them?

Shopping

These Insulated Lunchboxes That Are As Cute As They Are Practical

Shopping

The Luxurious Sleeping Mat That Changed How I Feel About Camping Is On Sale

Shopping

38 Things To Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Shopping

Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart

Shopping

Don't Be Intimidated By Buying A Generator. You May Find Yourself Really Needing One.

Shopping

Reviewers Say This Kitchen Investment Will Really Pay Off

Shopping

The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Shopping

Stick Foundations For A Low-Maintenance Face

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia

Shopping

Make College Life Easier With These 36 TikTok-Approved Products

Shopping

Run, Don’t Walk: The Peloton Bike Is Now Available On Amazon

Shopping

Don't Wait, The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush Is Only $26 On Amazon Right Now

Food & Drink

TV Chef Mario Batali Settles 2 Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault

Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Shopping

I Went On A Two-Week Road Trip And Here’s What I Used Every Day

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To Doctors

Wellness

How To Tell If Your Heart Rate Is Healthy During A Workout

Shopping

Transitional Dresses To Help You Ease Into Fall In Style

Shopping

The Best Chili Crisps, According To Spice Enthusiasts

Parenting

7 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Hiring A Babysitter

Parenting

Signs Your Mom Friend Is Toxic, And What To Do About It

Travel

How To Take A Delicious And Relaxing Vacation In New Orleans

Shopping

Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early Labor Day Sales

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Food & Drink

Can Drinking French Press Coffee Actually Raise Your Cholesterol?

Shopping

Work Bags That'll Fit Your Laptop And Still Look Chic

Style & Beauty

It's 2010 Again, And Chunky Statement Necklaces Are Back

Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

Shopping

I Put This Foldable Desk Together In 5 Minutes, And It's Perfect For Small Spaces

Wellness

How To Tell If You Were Vaccinated For Certain Illnesses As A Kid

Wellness

Can Antidepressants Really Cause A Heat Stroke In The Summer?

Relationships

Jennette McCurdy Is 'Glad Her Mom Died.' It's Not Uncommon To Feel That Way.

Parenting

New, Faster Prenatal Test Could Save IVF Patients Thousands Of Dollars

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

11 Of The Wildest, Most Ridiculous Requests Assistants Have Gotten From Their Bosses

Wellness

Should We All Be Squatting More?