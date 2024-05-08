Shopping travelhikingsun protection

9 'Exceptional' Men's Sun-Protective Clothing To Help Protect Your Skin

“After four hours in the water in 90+ degree temps, I didn't burn at all," one reviewer wrote.
These sun-protective clothing options from Amazon will help keep your skin protected while in the sun.
In addition to slathering on sunscreen while you’re out and about in the sun, you might want to incorporate sun-protective clothing for some added defense. Sun protective clothing is measured by its Ultraviolet Protection Factor (or UPF), which determines the extent that it blocks UV rays, similar to the relatively familiar concept of SPF.

We can all benefit from added protection from the sun, so incorporating protection into your clothes is something of a no-brainer. Not only can UPF clothing help shield your skin while at the beach or the pool, but it can also be handy for long walks, hikes or outdoor jogs or runs — not to mention the general every day.

We’ve selected some of the best men’s UV ray-resistant clothing from Amazon for you to peruse, below. We doubt you’ll regret incorporating some of these UPF pieces into your wardrobe — reviewers say they only wish they’d known about these sooner.

1
Amazon
A short sleeve option with nearly 9,000 5-star ratings
This quick-dry UPF 50 tee from brand Kanu Surf is lightweight, breathable and fashionable, with a raglan-style seam and crewneck cut. Not only will it work to protect you from burns, but its cooling material will feel "like having an air conditioned shirt on," according to reviewers.


It's available in 18 colors (including cool contrast coloring) and sizes S-XXL and 2X-5X.

Promising review: "These are excellent swim shirts. My father had a Melanoma, so I'm on the watch list automatically. I purchased this after my dermatologist appointment.

"They look and feel great, and have excellent moisture wicking properties. I have never even gotten pink on the tops of my shoulders, even after being in the Florida sun all day during vacation.

"If you're thinking wearing one of these in the water is uncool...think again and talk to your dermatologist about it. I saw several other guys at the beach wearing these, and a lot of surfers wear them as well. Highly recommended." — Jeff Sullivan
$13.61+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A bestselling pair of sun protective gym shorts
Armed with UPF 50, these running shorts will take you to the gym, hiking trail and around the block — all while keeping you cool and protected from the sun's rays. Made with a blend of polyester and spandex, they're designed to be stretchy and comfy while wicking away sweat and moisture.

They're available in 32 colors, three inseams and sizes XS-4XL.

Promising review: "I originally bought these for hiking but on a short laundry week I wore them to play sand volleyball. These were amazing the fabric had just enough stretch that I was able to move comfortably and the material was perfect for playing in the hot sun." — Courtney
$21.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Or a stylish, quicky-dry Speedo T-shirt
This tee's contrast stitching adds a pop of personality to your outfit while keeping your skin protected with UPF 50+. Designed for durability, breathability and softness, this short-sleeved shirt boasts a looser cut, so size down if you'd prefer a tighter fit.

Promising review: "Definitely what I was looking for. Love how it fits and my wife says it looks good on me. I don't love wearing a shirt while swimming and this definitely sticks to you, but it dries fast and after 4 hours in the water in 90+ degree temps, I didn't burn at all." — Amazon Customer
$28.90+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A casual, comfy pair of shorts from Columbia
Dubbed "water shorts," this pick is made for swimming, surfing or walking around on the shore (we also think it'd make a great choice for fishing!). Engineered with UPF 50 sun protection, the shorts feature a relaxed fit, five pockets and a dual elastic and drawstring waist. They also have an interior mesh lining. They're available in countless colors and sizes S-2XL and 1X-6X, with two choices of inseams.

Promising review: "These shorts do it all. They can be worn fishing, swimming or pair with a polo for a summer vacation dinner. Truly a one stop shop." — Marsha Tittle
$22.33+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A two-pack of Hanes long sleeves with UPF 50
These lightweight, rapid-drying tees are a great option for throwing on for some extra protective coverage on sunny days. In addition to the UPF 50+ rating, their sports moisture-wicking material will help keep you cool and sweat-free in the sun. The shirts are available in 13 colors, including neutrals and brights, and in sizes S-3XL.

Promising review: "Like many people, I spent last summer in extreme heat, with 110 degrees for weeks on end common. I wore these two shirts as much as I could, whenver I was outside. They protected my skin from the sun, were cool, stayed dry, and were very light and comfortable to wear. They also fit quite well. I'm medium build, 5' 7" and the medium size fit perfectly. If your waist is larger than 32" I would recommend a large. Overall, a great shirt, espcially if are seeking protection from the heat." — Owen Scott
$21.41+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
Or a thoughtfully designed long-sleeved option from popular outdoor brand Baleaf
Reviewers are also huge fans of this UPF 50+ tee, awarding it over 21,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. Comfy and lightweight, it's designed to promote a full range of motion with a raglan-style sleeve and flat seams that won't irritate.

One reviewer who bought the shirt for her husband wrote a particularly sentimental review praising it: "I recently bought this shirt for my husband ahead of our family fishing trip to the beach, and I must say, it's truly exceptional. As someone who cares deeply about his well-being, I was amazed at how seamlessly this shirt combines sun protection and comfort," she said. "The UPF 50 feature provided a sense of security, while the breathable fabric kept him cool and fully engaged in our bonding moments."

It's available in 26 colors, sizes S-3XL and in packs of two.

Promising review: "I've owned many different BALEAF products and they are my go to brand for quality, comfort, and durability. I spend a lot of time outdoors and need full sun protection...especially on my arms. I'm often up at higher elevations mountaineering or fishing and the sun is much more intense. The BALEAF Men's Sun Protection Shirt is lightweight and is true to fit. If you're looking for outdoor sun protection I recommend the BALEAF product line." — Mark's Reviews
$19.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of versatile, pocket-filled cargo shorts
You can't go wrong with a good pair of cargos — especially when they're enhanced with UPF 50+ sun protection like these. Sporting a comfy elastic waistband, breathable yet stretchy material and zippered pockets for extra security, these shorts will serve you well whether you're going for a walk or enjoying your day off on a hike. Plus, they're designed to be water-repellant, so sweat, rain and whatever else comes your way will roll right off. They're available in 17 varied hues and sizes S-3XL.

Promising review: "After having worn these shorts for a while I find that they have quickly become my favorites. They are light and cool in the heat, great for walking or hiking, they have lots of pocket space, the pockets are well secured with zippers or Velcro, they come in great colors and they are easy to take care of. I should say that you may have to wash them separately, since you shouldn’t use fabric softener on them. Then you just hang them dry, which is easy, since they are very light and barely hold on to water. I will be looking to get more colors soon!" — Craig D. Newhouse
$27.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A comfy, lightweight UPF 50+ hoodie
Throw on this silky-soft hoodie for bike rides, beach trips and dog walking; its moisture-wicking material will help keep you free from sweat while protecting your skin from the sun. This also sports handy thumbholes to help hold its sleeves in place for added coverage. You'll appreciate the hoodie's added details, like its flat seams and lack of a tag, which help minimize chaffing and irritation.

It's available in 26 colors and sizes S-3XL and 1X-3X.

Promising review: "Bought several other brands at a cheaper price and while they do the job, none compare to the quality of these Wilit brand. Husband spends all day in the Sun working and also runs very hot so thick, bulky fabric or uncomfortable clothing is a no go. But these shirts he swears by, has worn one every day since I bought the first. He LOVES THESE SHIRTS so much I ordered 4 more! Navy & Orange.

These UV protecting shirts keep him protected, covered, with hood as nice extra that he raves about. They’re easy to wash (although I hang dry), pretty good not holding stains except the odd tough one, and best of all he stays cool all day in long sleeves during the hot summer! He even wears them doing water sports and non-work activities because they’re so comfy. Wish I had known about them sooner, will absolutely buy more when on sale! He’s 6’ 190lb size 36 waists and the Large fits perfect, XL too big. Will def be buying more on sale!" — Claire
$23.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A versatile button-up fishing shirt with UPF 50+
Wear this shirt with its long sleeves for added protection or convert it to a short-sleeved version on hotter days thanks to built-in tabs and secure buttoning. Reviewers also recommend using it as a lightweight jacket or coverup.

It has Velcro-secured chest pockets, plus a tool holder, utility loop and rod holder loop to hold all your essentials. It's available in six colors and sizes M-3XL.

Promising review: "I purchased this shirt to proved UV protection while doing yard work. The shirt arrived today, and with some overdue yard work, I decided to put it to the test. It was everything the seller described. It is a great-looking shirt as well. I would not be hesitant to wear it anywhere for comfort and good looks. After an afternoon of working in the yard and cleaning up afterward, I went straight away to order this shirt again, this time in a different color (for variety and not for a better look)." — Thomas P. Hansen
$32.99 at Amazon
