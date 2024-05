9 'Exceptional' Men's Sun-Protective Clothing To Help Protect Your Skin

A pair of versatile, pocket-filled cargo shorts

You can't go wrong with a good pair of cargos — especially when they're enhanced with UPF 50+ sun protection like these. Sporting a comfy elastic waistband, breathable yet stretchy material and zippered pockets for extra security, these shorts will serve you well whether you're going for a walk or enjoying your day off on a hike. Plus, they're designed to be water-repellant, so sweat, rain and whatever else comes your way will roll right off. They're available in 17 varied hues and sizes S-3XL."After having worn these shorts for a while I find thatThey are, great for walking or hiking, they have, the pockets are well secured with zippers or Velcro, they come in great colors and they are easy to take care of. I should say that you may have to wash them separately, since you shouldn’t use fabric softener on them. Then you just hang them dry, which is easy, since they are very light and barely hold on to water. I will be looking to get more colors soon!" — Craig D. Newhouse