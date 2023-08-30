LOADING ERROR LOADING

A longtime UPS driver died from heat stroke after brutally hot temperatures took over Texas last week.

Driver Chris Begley’s union the Teamsters told local outlet WSMTV the 57-year-old collapsed while making deliveries near McKinney, Texas last Wednesday, where temperatures were around 101 degrees.

He initially refused a trip to the hospital but entered care days later and died on Sunday, according to his union.

Begley’s fellow worker mourned the death of the 28-year UPS veteran in a touching obituary, where they called his “commitment to delivering packages safely and on time” a testament to “the core values of the Teamsters: solidarity, integrity, and hard work.”

“Chris Begley embodied the spirit of what it means to be a Teamster,” the tribute went on. “He was a tireless advocate for workers’ rights, always standing up for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the welfare of his fellow Teamsters.”

UPS responded to news of Begley’s death in a statement to The Messenger, where the shipping company said, “We are cooperating with the authorities as they continue to investigate the cause of death. We train our people to recognize the symptoms of heat stress, and we respond immediately to any request for help.”

In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo, packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. via Associated Press

UPS employees secured air conditioning for their trucks in their most recent contract, which was approved by 86% of members earlier this month.

Cooling systems won’t start being installed until next year, when the company will begin putting AC in “all new small package vehicles.”

Air conditioning could be a life-saving resource for delivery drivers across the industry, who must endure scorching temperatures and long shifts for their jobs.

Esteben Chavez, a 24-year-old UPS driver, passed away while delivering packages in Los Angeles last June, according to Quartz.

The year before, worker José Cruz Rodriguez Jr. died from what his family claims was heat exposure on the job.

While temperatures soar, Democrats are hoping to improve conditions for workers across the nation.