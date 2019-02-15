Urban Outfitters' BDG Jeans Are 30 Percent Off This Weekend

Finding good deals must just run in our jeans.
Case in point: We’ve spotted a lot of clothes, shoes and accessories on sale across Presidents Day weekend. From spring finds marked down during Nordstrom’s Winter Sale, to hundreds of shoes discounted at Zappos, there are plenty of ways to treat yourself to some retail therapy this weekend without hurting your bank account.
There’s one sale in particular that’s pure jeanius. Now through Feb. 19, Urban Outfitters’ BDG jeans are 30 percent off, no code needed.
You’ll find both men’s and women’s styles as low as $21, including high-waisted skinnies, distressed mid-rise cuts, cropped flare jeans and loose-fitting “mom” jeans. Women’s sizes range from 24 to 34, while men’s sizes range from 29 to 34.
Top-rated styles on sale include the BDG Mom Jean in tinted denim, the BDG Juliette button-fly wide leg jean, and the high-rise slim straight jean in washed black. If none of those styles fit your personal taste, below we’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks for less. Take a look:
