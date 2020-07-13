‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera’s Body Found At Lake Piru In California

“Glee” star Naya Rivera’s body was found Monday after she went missing while boating on a California lake last week, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub confirmed.

“Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body and the physical condition of the body ― as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area ― we are confident the body we found was that of Naya Rivera,” said Ayub during a press conference held on Monday.

Ayub said that Rivera was found near the surface of the water in a northeastern part of the lake. He described the area she was found in having a depth within 35 to 60 feet, heavy brush and a lot of trees. He also added that they believe her body had been concealed by the foliage in the water and that there was no indication of foul play or suicide.