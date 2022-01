Bomb Threats Made To Historically Black Schools Across U.S.

At least a half-dozen historically Black universities in five states and the District of Columbia were responding to bomb threats Monday, with many of them locking down their campuses for a time.

In warnings to students, school officials say some of the threats were directed at academic buildings. Albany State University warned students and faculty on social media that “a bomb threat has been issued to Albany State University’s academic buildings.”

School officials at Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, told students to stay in their dormitories and until an all-clear was given.

At Bowie State University in Maryland, school officials told everyone on campus to shelter in place until more information was available. WTOP-TV showed images of police activity concentrated around Charlotte Robinson Hall. The station reports the Maryland Fire Marshal had dispatched its bomb technicians and explosive detection units to help with building sweeps on the Maryland campus.

Howard University was also the subject of a bomb threat before dawn Monday, but later gave an all-clear to students and staff, WTOP reported.

In Florida, Bethune-Cookman University said in a statement that the Daytona Police Department and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office were on campus to investigate a bomb threat there.