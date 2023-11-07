Police Arrest Man Carrying Gun Near U.S. Capitol

LOADING ERROR LOADING

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that they arrested a man with a gun a few blocks from Congress.

“At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed,” the police force posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at around 1 p.m.

Officers arrested the man in the park across from Union Station, about a 10-minute walk from the Capitol building.

“We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect’s belongings,” police said in another post on X.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) responded to reports that the arrested individual was carrying an AR-15 ― the weapon of choice for mass shooters.

“An AR-15. A guy showed up near the Capitol with a semi automatic military assault rifle today and it’s just like ‘ho hum that’s just America!’” he wrote on X.