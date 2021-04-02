Two Officers Injured In Apparent Vehicle Attack Outside U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown and two Capitol Police officers have been injured, officials confirmed Friday.

There are reports the suspect “rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers,” Capitol Police said. Multiple news outlets have reported that officers shot and killed the suspect after he or she jumped out of the vehicle with a knife.

The Associated Press reported that at least one of the officers is in serious condition.

Image from the US Capitol show a vehicle that crashed into a barricade. pic.twitter.com/sS2R13cyQN — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 2, 2021

The incident took place at the northwestern entrance of the U.S. Capitol, where senators and staff normally enter the building. The outermost fenced perimeter police set up in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol was removed last week, opening the area to public traffic.

Footage from outside Congress showed two stretchers and a large gathering of law enforcement officers.

Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out pic.twitter.com/EmidoLP0PT — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

Congress is currently on recess and lawmakers are out of town. President Joe Biden is currently at Camp David receiving information about the incident, the White House said.

The president is now at Camp David and @presssec says as always he has a national security team with him that can provide information about events like the security situation unfolding at the US Capitol. — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) April 2, 2021

Friday’s incident is the first attempted security breach since supporters of former President Donald Trump violently stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in hopes of preventing lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. More than 140 Capitol Police officers suffered injuries during the attack; five people died during or shortly after.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Igor Bobic contributed reporting.