It’s fun to dream about vacationing in Europe, but transatlantic flights are not always particularly affordable. If you’re looking to experience a taste of European culture, however, there are many places in the U.S. with a rich heritage and general continental vibe. After all, the U.S. is a nation of immigrants.

Below, find a list of travel destinations in the U.S. that have a European feel ― from strong immigrant communities to traditional architecture to authentic (and delicious) food.

Of course, nothing can replace a trip of a lifetime abroad, and most major cities offer a plethora of diverse cultural experiences. But if your budget is more limited and you want to explore different European cultures in a new and interesting way, these may be the places for you.