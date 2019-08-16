U.S. Customs System Outage Sparks Major Delays At Multiple Airports

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection experienced an outage of its online passenger processing system on Friday, causing delays at airports across the country.
CBP described the outage as a “technology disruption” that affected processing systems at “various air ports of entry.”
The outage was clogging up customs lines for travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia and Los Angeles International Airport.
Two international airports in Hawaii, one in Kona and the other in Honolulu, were also affected by the outage.
Customs officers at some airports had to process passengers manually. CBP said it was working to process international travelers quickly “while maintaining the highest levels of security.”
An hour after CBP reported the outages, LAX announced that CBP’s systems were “slowly getting back to normal.”
CBP later confirmed on Twitter that the impacted systems were “coming back online” and said the outage didn’t appear to be “malicious.”
“There is no indication the disruption was malicious in nature at this time,” the law enforcement agency said.
