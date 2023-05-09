Avid travelers are often on a mission to check off as many bucket list destinations as possible. But some places are so magical that they call for a return visit ― or many. And a lot of these special spots are right here in the United States.
“There is truly no place like home,” Kareem George, a travel adviser and founder of Culture Traveler, told HuffPost. “It is always wonderful to appreciate and enjoy the many destination gems right in our own backyard.”
The country possesses an incredible diversity of landscapes and attractions across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
“Overall, I think there are certain destinations in the U.S. that have a magnetic pull, whether it’s because of their unique culture, natural beauty, or rich history,” said Claire Summers, the travel blogger behind Claire’s Itchy Feet. “It’s these qualities that draw us back again and again, and I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to explore and experience these destinations.”
We asked experts in the travel space to share the U.S. destinations they’ve returned to multiple times. Keep scrolling for 23 cities, islands, regions and other types of destinations to inspire your next vacation.