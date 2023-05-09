Charlotte, North Carolina

pawel.gaul via Getty Images

"What keeps me coming back to Charlotte is the city's unique blend of Southern charm, modern amenities, and endless opportunities for fun and adventure," Susag said. "I mean, where else can you explore historic sites and museums, gorge on some of the most delicious Southern comfort food you've ever tasted, and experience some of the best outdoor activities all in one place?"



She enjoys the city's arts and culture scene, with many museums and galleries, as well as theaters, music venues, and festivals.



"But my favorite part about Charlotte is all the things you can do outside," Susag explained. "Whether you're into hiking, biking, kayaking, or just lounging in a park, there’s so many different ways to enjoy being outside. The city's greenways and parks are a great way to explore the city on foot or by bike. You can even whitewater raft, which is one of my favorite water activities."