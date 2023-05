New York City

Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

“There’s something about the energy of New York City that draws me in and keeps me coming back for more,” Summers said. “I love exploring the different neighborhoods and getting lost in the hustle and bustle of the streets.”She appreciates the opportunity to dive deeper into the local culture and discover something new each time she returns to the Big Apple."What makes it magical for me is the density of people, culture, art, entertainment, dining and business — all squished into a tiny island," said Amina Porter, CEO of PS . "There’s a beat to the city that is impossible to escape as soon as you set foot, and while it can be draining, I never really notice it until I leave."Whether you’re visiting iconic landmarks like the Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty or checking out more modern additions like the High Line and Brooklyn Flea , you’ll never run out of things to do.“Alicia Keys described it best in 'Empire State of Mind' ― ‘concrete jungle where dreams are made of,’” echoed White, who was born to immigrant parents in New York City. “It is a city where you can find anything and everything. Diversity of people, food and neighborhoods. From uptown to downtown, there is something for everyone. It is a city that never sleeps and is constantly evolving. You can go to NYC a thousand times and never see it all.”