U.S. Diplomat's Wife Flees UK As Police Suspect Her In Fatal Hit-And-Run

Northamptonshire Police Superintendent Sarah Johnson told British media that the diplomat’s wife had previously “engaged fully” with police and claimed she had no plans to leave the country in the near future.

The teenage victim, Harry Dunn, died in a hospital after the crash. His mother, Charlotte Charles, told Sky News that her family was “utterly broken” by the accident, which occurred near a Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire, about 70 miles northwest of London. The base is also used by the U.S. military.

“Everything hurts day and night, it’s an effort to do anything, I ache from it, every limb, every internal organ hurts,” Charles told Sky News.

“We have nothing. No justice. We have nothing to put our minds at rest that she’s even remorseful,” she said.

Charles issued a direct appeal to American leadership: “President Trump, we’re a family in ruin.”

Andrea Leadsom, who represents South Northamptonshire in Parliament, on Saturday demanded justice for the family.