U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks Fatally Struck By Car Outside Nevada Courthouse

A U.S. district court judge was fatally struck by a car outside a federal courthouse in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday, police said.

Judge Larry Hicks, 80, was struck by a car at an intersection near the courthouse. He was later taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Reno police said in a statement. The driver who fatally struck Hicks, who has not been identified, is cooperating with investigators, police said.

Hicks was nominated to the U.S. District Court for Nevada in 2001 by President George W. Bush and continued to hear cases after assuming senior judge status in 2012, the Associated Press reported.

His son, Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks, called his dad an “extraordinary man.”

“Today, our community lost an extraordinary man,” Chris Hicks said in a statement. “to the administration of justice.”

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Hicks was a “kind man” who was “beloved by his family.”