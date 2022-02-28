U.S. To Expel 12 Russian Diplomats At UN

Sergiy Kyslytsya, permanent representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, bottom right, moves to take his seat during a meeting of the security council, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo via AP

UNITED NATIONS ― The United States says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the United Nations for engaging in activities not in accordance with their responsibilities and obligations as diplomats.

NEW: US confirms it has expelled Russian diplomats at the United Nations in New York, saying they were engaged in activities "not in accordance w/their obligations and responsibilities" as diplomats without offering specifics. Russian envoy says 12 were expelled in total. — Conor Finnegan (@cjf39) February 28, 2022

U.S. deputy ambassador Richard Mills confirmed the expulsions after Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the U.N. Security Council on Monday afternoon that he had just been informed of “yet another hostile step undertaken by the host country” against the Russian Mission.

