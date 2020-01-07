U.S. Facilities In Iraq Attacked

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters A drone and armored vehicles serve as a backdrop as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks to U.S. troops at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Facilities in Iraq that house American military forces came under attack Wednesday morning local time, according to reporters for Voice of America and Fox News.

Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack on al-Asad military base, according to a reporter from The New York Times.

The assault came days after a U.S. strike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, for which Iran promised revenge. More than 5,000 American troops are in Iraq as part of the effort to fight the self-described Islamic State.

The U.S. military did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.