U.S. Journalists Denied Entry To CPAC In Hungary

“He has done a powerful and wonderful job in protecting Hungary, stopping illegal immigration, creating jobs, trade, and should be allowed to continue to do so in the upcoming Election,” Trump wrote in a statement before Orban’s reelection earlier this year. “He is a strong leader and respected by all. He has my Complete support and Endorsement for reelection as Prime Minister!”

During a livestreamed speech at CPAC, Orban attacked the U.S. media and outlined a plan for conservatives to fight “progressive dominance,” Vice News reported.

“My dear friends, have your media,” Orban said. “You can only present the stupidity of the leftist progressives if you have the media to do it. Leftist opinion can only seem to be a majority because the media helps them to increase their voice.”