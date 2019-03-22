Lupita Nyong'o Says Her Mom Watched 'Us' With Her 'Eyes Closed'

Lupita Nyong’o’s mother apparently had a difficult time keeping her eyes open while watching Jordan Peele’s new horror film “Us.”

The Oscar-winning actress, who plays two characters in “US,” revealed that her mother, Dorothy Nyong’o, had her eyes closed and ears plugged while attempting to watch the horror film. “US” hit theaters across the U.S. on Friday.

“My mom was terrified of seeing this film – in fact she watched it with her eyes closed and her fingers in her ears,” Nyong’o said with a smile during an appearance on “Good Morning America” on Tuesday.

Nyong’o later admitted in the segment that she also attempted to scare her mother in real-life a week before she watched the film.

“A week before she came from Kenya, and I lay and wait at the foot of her bed, before she got to bed,” Nyong’o said.

The actress continued, channeling a voice eerily similar to one she embodied in “US”: “And I got up, and I said ‘are you looking for me?’”

But during a People interview published on Friday, Nyong’o added that she appreciates her mother’s unwavering support - despite her having to withstand the occasional scares that come with the actress’s career.

“She is supportive until the day she dies,” Nyong’o told the publication. “She will sit through despite the fact that she doesn’t have the spine for it. That kind of thing warms my heart because I know she’s my number one fan whether she can handle my madness or not.”

Nyong’o stars in “Us” alongside Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Elizabeth Moss and Madison Curry.

The horror film follows the story of Adelaide Wilson (Nyong’o), Gabe Wilson (Duke) and their children (Jospeh and Alex) who all encounter terrifying doppelgängers of themselves while visiting Adelaide’s childhood beachside vacation home.

Joseph told BuzzFeed’s “AM to DM” on Thursday that Nyong’o’s acting even scared her during filming.