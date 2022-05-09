Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'U.S. Marshals'

A new French buddy cop film and a young adult novel adaptation are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“U.S. Marshals” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

A spinoff of 1993′s “The Fugitive,” this 1998 crime thriller stars Tommy Lee Jones as a United States Deputy Marshal who is tasked with finding a man on the run from government officials after an international conspiracy scandal. Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey Jr. and Joe Pantoliano also appear in the film, which received mixed reviews from critics.

The second most popular film of the moment is also an older one ― the action heist movie “Den of Thieves.” Released in 2018, the movie features Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

"U.S. Marshals" on Netflix.
Warner Bros. Pictures
"U.S. Marshals" on Netflix.

The majority of the movies currently trending on Netflix are older films that had theatrical releases, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Forest Gump,” and “42.” But there are a few Netflix originals as well.

“Along for the Ride” is an adaptation of Sarah Dessen’s young adult novel of the same name. And “The Takedown” is a French buddy cop film starring Omar Sy of “Lupin” and “The Intouchables” fame.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

9. “42”

8. “Marmaduke” (Netflix)

7. “Forrest Gump”

6. “Happy Gilmore”

5. “The Gentlemen”

4. “Along for the Ride” (Netflix)

3. “The Takedown” (Netflix)

2. “Den of Thieves”

1. “U.S. Marshals”

