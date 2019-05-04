Lupita Nyong’o Is Tethered To This Genius ‘Us’-Themed Tap Dance Routine

Lupita Nyong’o received critical acclaim for her performance in Jordan Peele’s “Us,” and now the Oscar winner is applauding another performance inspired by the movie.

The “Black Panther” star shared a video on Instagram on Friday showing a group of tap dancers performing to a film-score version of Luniz’s ’90s hip-hop classic “I Got 5 on It,” which was featured in the movie and trailer.

“Talent!” Nyong’o wrote on Instagram.

The tap dancers are a part of a Los Angeles group called the Syncopated Ladies. The dance, choreographed by Emmy Award-winning choreographer Chloe Arnold, incorporated the movie’s theme of living among doppelgängers, who are referred to in the film as the “tethered.”

The Syncopated Ladies have previously made headlines for their dance routines. In 2016, their performance to Beyoncé’s “Formation” was widely shared on social media ― even by the Queen Bey herself.