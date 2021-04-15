U.S. Olympic Team's Closing Ceremony Outfits Shredded By Twitter

Team USA’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony outfits took a spin around the social media runway Wednesday ― and left some fashion critics wondering where the yacht was.
The unveiling of the Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Summer Games generated other gold medal jabs at the “whiteness.”
The Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, are set to take place July 23 to Aug. 8.
Ralph Lauren exec David Lauren spoke in a press release of “dressing our nation’s best and brightest athletes in timeless clothing that has been consciously created.”
And now it’s been consciously criticized on Twitter.