U.S. Olympic Team's Closing Ceremony Outfits Shredded By Twitter

Team USA’s Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony outfits took a spin around the social media runway Wednesday ― and left some fashion critics wondering where the yacht was.

The unveiling of the Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Summer Games generated other gold medal jabs at the “whiteness.”

The Olympics, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic, are set to take place July 23 to Aug. 8.

Ralph Lauren exec David Lauren spoke in a press release of “dressing our nation’s best and brightest athletes in timeless clothing that has been consciously created.”

And now it’s been consciously criticized on Twitter.

Is the only event this year yacht racing? https://t.co/atnWHTktis — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) April 14, 2021

What in the blandest yacht club fashion is this nonsense? — Jarred Hicks, MD (@jarredh83) April 15, 2021

What americans actually dress like that? — Mike Harrington (@Mrhansudo) April 15, 2021

Big “that dorm is named after my grandfather” energy https://t.co/f0Lf5qXD92 — Jacob Peters (@JacobNPeters1) April 14, 2021

Can someone please turn down all that Whiteness!! — Zapata2020 (@Zapata20202) April 15, 2021

Team USA always dresses like they’re about to ask me if I know who their father is https://t.co/K1GQIuoTPz — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 14, 2021

Even the women look chad — beuh (@beuh32047425) April 15, 2021

Right out of the Preppy Handbook — kerry mc (@kerrygmcelligot) April 15, 2021