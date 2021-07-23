U.S. Team's Opening Ceremony Outfits Make Critics 'Ralph'

Members of the U.S. Olympic Team aren’t on vacation during the Tokyo Olympics ― they just looked it during the opening ceremony, according to critics on social media.

Designer Ralph Lauren once again outfitted the Americans, prompting accusations of sartorial crimes perpetrated on the viewing public ― such as it was. The Olympic Stadium stands were mostly empty because of the pandemic, but fashion critics watching on TV did their gold-medal best to rip the ensembles to shreds.

The U.S. closing ceremony outfits were previewed in April to less-than-sensational acclaim. And now the opening garb is earning its share of barbs, too.

Here are a few opening ceremony images of the outfits, including a blue jacket with Lauren’s famous polo logo and striped shirt accessorized with a flag-like scarf:

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

And here are the fashionable insults:

My favorite Olympics tradition is when twitter gets a load of the hideous Ralph Lauren ensembles foisted on the U.S. athletes — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) July 23, 2021

Ralph Lauren making Team USA look like the bad guys in an 80s teen movie again… pic.twitter.com/gEHxlo39v8 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 23, 2021

Nothing says “America only cares about rich white people” like having Ralph Lauren design bougie Long Island yacht wear for our athletes. — Kevin Harber (@kevharb) July 23, 2021

Are we ever going to have someone not Ralph Lauren design Team USA's stuff? It's just so...ugh. https://t.co/2DIwE9EXtr — Nikthulhu (@mydeira) July 23, 2021

Abolish Ralph Lauren from designing the USA’s Olympic Opening Ceremony outfits. Have we learned nothing? pic.twitter.com/d5oLAosC25 — Punky Brewster's BFF (@MsBrooke_Lynn) July 23, 2021

Every Summer Olympics they let Ralph Lauren dress our team like they're on vacation in Newport — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) July 23, 2021

Ralph Lauren misses way more often than he hits with the Olympic clothing - how long must we suffer with this white person on Nantucket clothing line for our Olympics brand. Like, can we choose something that more closely represents the diversity of America & our athletes? — Katie (@KK0618) July 23, 2021

They’re all dressed like Damien from “the omen“ -OG version — GrrArggh (@DejectedKat) July 23, 2021