It was a seriously close call, but the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team advanced to the knockout stages of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

Portugal held the U.S. to a 0-0 tie at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Only Portugal’s Ana Capeta hitting the post in stoppage time prevented the tournament favorites from a historically-early exit from the competition.

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team appreciated the role that the post played.

“BLESS THAT POST,” it tweeted.

BLESS THAT POST — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 1, 2023

Elsewhere in Group E, the Netherlands beat Vietnam 7-0.

The Netherlands will now play the second-place team from Group G, which includes Sweden, South Africa, Italy and Argentina.