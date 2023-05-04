U.S. Blasts 'Ludicrous' Russian Claim Of Plotting Putin Assassination Attempt

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, on Thursday denied Russia’s allegation that the U.S. was behind a drone attack it said was intended to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dmitry Peskov, a Putin spokesperson, said the U.S. was “undoubtedly” responsible for what Moscow has described as a “terrorist attack.”

“Mr. Peskov is lying,” Kirby told “CNN This Morning.” “It’s a ludicrous claim. The United States had nothing to do with this.”

Kirby added that the U.S. is still unclear on the details of the incident. Unnamed U.S. officials told Politico they are working to determine whether the attack was orchestrated by Kyiv or a pro-Ukraine rogue group, or whether it was a false flag operation by the Kremlin.

“But I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever,” Kirby told CNN. “We neither encourage nor do we enable Ukraine to strike outside Ukraine’s borders.”

The New York Times verified footage showing two explosions within 15 minutes above the Kremlin overnight Wednesday.

The Kremlin said the incident was “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the president of Russia.”

In his press conference Thursday, Peskov alleged Washington masterminded the attack, without offering evidence.

“Attempts to disown this, both in Kyiv and in Washington, are, of course, absolutely ridiculous,” the Kremlin spokesperson said. “We know very well that decisions about such actions, about such terrorist attacks, are made not in Kyiv but in Washington.”

Moscow previously claimed Ukraine was responsible for the attack. Kyiv has denied involvement.

“I’ve seen the reports. I can’t in any way validate them. We simply don’t know,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday of Russia’s allegations about Ukraine’s involvement. “I would take anything coming out of the Kremlin with a very large shaker of salt, so let’s see.”