‘Badass’ U.S. Women’s Water Polo Shatters Records In Olympic Rout Of Japan

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee called the U.S. women’s water polo team the “most prolific offensive attack in Olympics history.”

And it wasn’t just hype.

The Americans routed Japan, 25-4, in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday to obliterate the Olympics record book.

According to ESPN, the team surpassed the Olympic record for goals in a game by 8 (set at the 2012 London Games) and scored the most goals in a half, 14. The 21-goal victory margin was also the largest ever, shattering the 13-goal differential in Australia’s 16-3 win over Great Britain in 2012.

“These women are as badass as it gets,” coach Adam Krikorian told USA Today earlier.

Maggie Steffens and Stephanie Haralabidis led the U.S. team with 5 goals each and Ashleigh Johnson stopped 15 of 19 shots.

What a way for the two-time defending Olympic champs to start the competition.

Clive Rose via Getty Images Ashleigh Johnson in action during the U.S. team's historic rout of Japan.