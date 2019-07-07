U.S. Women's Soccer Team Wins 2019 FIFA World Cup Over Netherlands

The United States has secured its fourth Women’s World Cup title, beating the Netherlands 2-0.

Sunday’s win at Stade de Lyon in France marked the team’s second consecutive World Cup victory and its 12th consecutive win in World Cup matches. This sets a new record for consecutive wins after the U.S. broke the previous record that it set during Tuesday’s victory over England.

The final match went scoreless during the first half, which saw the U.S. largely maintaining possession of the ball. The U.S. had previously scored a goal within the first 12 minutes of every World Cup match this year.

The game’s first goal was made by Megan Rapinoe, who wore the captain’s armband, around the 61-minute mark during a penalty shot. The penalty kick followed Alex Morgan getting hit on the shoulder by Stefanie van der Gragt, who was given a yellow card.

The second goal was scored roughly seven minutes later by Rose Lavelle, who scored three times in her first World Cup.

Rapinoe, who scored six goals in this tournament, missed last week’s semifinal against England because of a slight hamstring strain. Lavelle left the semifinal in the 65th minute for the same reason.

Rapinoe was named winner of the Golden Ball, for best player, as well as winner of the Golden Boot, for top goal scorer. Though Rapinoe’s six goals tied her with Morgan and Ellen White, she also had three assists.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Megan Rapinoe (right) celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match in France.

Rapinoe, at 34, is the oldest player to score in a FIFA World Cup match while Lavelle, 24, is the second-youngest American to score in a World Cup final. Morgan was 22 when she scored in the 2011 final against Japan.

The Netherlands’ Sari Van Veenendaal earned the Golden Glove Award, for best goalkeeper, and Germany’s Giulia Gwinn was recognized with the Young Player award, which honors the best player under the age of 21. France was also recognized with the Fair Play Trophy for having the best record of fair play.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Rapinoe holds the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against the Netherlands.

This story has been updated with details about postgame awards.