The U.S. women’s soccer team turned in another lackluster performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but its 0-0 tie with Australia still advanced the top-ranked Americans into the quarterfinals as a second-place squad in group play.
It was ugly against the world No. 9 Aussies. A disallowed goal by Alex Morgan over an offside call was one of the few offensive attacks the Americans could muster, NBC Sports reported. For Australia, Mary Fowler headed a ball that ricocheted off the goal crossbar.
The U.S. will play the Netherlands or Brazil in Yokohama on Friday, AP noted. But first, the defending World Cup champions ― who endured a shocking 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the Olympics’ first game before thrashing New Zealand ― will have to face a lot of discontented fans on Twitter.