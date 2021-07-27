SPORTS

U.S. Women's Soccer Ties Australia At Olympics To Advance To Quarterfinals, Ruffling Fans

"This team is blah," one Twitter user wrote. "No drive or determination to win."

The U.S. women’s soccer team turned in another lackluster performance at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, but its 0-0 tie with Australia still advanced the top-ranked Americans into the quarterfinals as a second-place squad in group play. 

KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Steph Catley of Australia battles for possession with Lynn Williams of the United States.&nbsp;
KASHIMA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Steph Catley of Australia battles for possession with Lynn Williams of the United States. 

It was ugly against the world No. 9 Aussies. A disallowed goal by Alex Morgan over an offside call was one of the few offensive attacks the Americans could muster, NBC Sports reported. For Australia, Mary Fowler headed a ball that ricocheted off the goal crossbar.

The U.S. will play the Netherlands or Brazil in Yokohama on Friday, AP noted. But first, the defending World Cup champions ― who endured a shocking 3-0 defeat to Sweden in the Olympics’ first game before thrashing New Zealand ― will have to face a lot of discontented fans on Twitter.

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

United States Australia Olympics Women's Soccer