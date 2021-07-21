U.S. Women's Soccer Loses Badly To Sweden At Olympics. Fans Can't Believe It.

The reigning World Cup champs played like world-class chumps in a group-stage opening soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
The U.S. Women’s national soccer team lost 3-0 to Sweden, ending a 44-game American unbeaten streak in international play. The string extends back to January 2019.
Sweden eliminated the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics, the team’s earliest exit ever.
Two goals from Stina Blackstenius and one from Lina Hurtig led Sweden.
Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz replaced Alex Morgan and Sam Mewis at halftime, and Megan Rapinoe subbed in for Tobin Heath later in the second half.
The U.S. will probably have to beat New Zealand on Saturday to have a chance at advancing from group play, NBC noted.
Fans and experts were astounded by the team’s resounding defeat.
“About as sloppy and lethargic as I have seen from the United States in a very long time,” former player Julie Foudy said.