U.S. Women's Soccer Loses Badly To Sweden At Olympics. Fans Can't Believe It.

The reigning World Cup champs played like world-class chumps in a group-stage opening soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

The U.S. Women’s national soccer team lost 3-0 to Sweden, ending a 44-game American unbeaten streak in international play. The string extends back to January 2019.

Sweden eliminated the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics, the team’s earliest exit ever.

Two goals from Stina Blackstenius and one from Lina Hurtig led Sweden.

Carli Lloyd and Julie Ertz replaced Alex Morgan and Sam Mewis at halftime, and Megan Rapinoe subbed in for Tobin Heath later in the second half.

The U.S. will probably have to beat New Zealand on Saturday to have a chance at advancing from group play, NBC noted.

Fans and experts were astounded by the team’s resounding defeat.

“About as sloppy and lethargic as I have seen from the United States in a very long time,” former player Julie Foudy said.

Stina Blackstenius gets it off the post to put Sweden up 2! #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/e92n4yGqhB — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 21, 2021

The USWNT go one down against Sweden in their opening #Tokyo2020 fixture 😬 pic.twitter.com/d4h9cl1j9e — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 21, 2021

Too little movement by USA players to create passing lanes, and when there is, the passes are not on target. US players seem afraid to dribble into space. Very sloppy and very hesitant play by the #USWNT — Gil Gonzalez (@danaCreative) July 21, 2021

From bad to worse for @USWNT. Wow, that's not what I expected. — Svenja Mastroberardino (@svenja_mastro) July 21, 2021

Rare to see the USWNT this out of sync. But they are. Lot of passes going nowhere, no one there to pass to. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) July 21, 2021

Julie Faudy sums things up as the #USWNT heads into the locker room trailing Sweden 1-0 at halftime. — Eric Goodman (@Goodman) July 21, 2021