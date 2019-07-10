Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Style & Beauty

All The Best U.S. Women's Soccer Gear You Can Buy Right Now

Dress like a champion.
Yes to this whole look, Megan Rapinoe.&nbsp;
The 2019 Women’s World Cup is over, the United States women’s national soccer team reigns supreme, and the hype lives on through social media, in our hearts and ― luckily ― in our closets.

Nike’s U.S. 2019 stadium home women’s jersey is the company’s top seller ever on its website, Nike announced on an earnings call June 27, 10 days before the team snagged the coveted title on July 7.

Now, it’s time to add an extra star to the rotation. The Official U.S. Soccer Store is home to plenty of new merchandise, including the black and gold T-shirt worn by the team on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

And really, we’ll take any excuse to dress like Golden Ball AND Golden Boot recipient Megan Rapinoe.

Check out the best USWNT gear, including a few fun Etsy finds, below.

U.S. 2019 Stadium Home Women's Soccer Jersey
Nike
Get the U.S. 2019 stadium home jersey from Nike for $90
U.S. 2019 Stadium Away Women's Soccer Jersey
Nike
Get the U.S. 2019 stadium away women's soccer jersey from Nike for $90
Women's Nike 2019 4-Star World Cup Champions Tee
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the women's Nike 2019 4-star World Cup champions tee from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $30
Youth Outerstuff Pixel Alex Morgan Tee
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the youth Outerstuff pixel Alex Morgan tee from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $30
Men's Nike WNT 4-Star Club Fleece Crew
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the men's Nike 4-star club fleece crew from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $70
Women's Nike WNT 4-Star Circle Champion Tee
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the women's Nike 4-star circle champion tee from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $34.99
Newborn Outerstuff WNT Celebration Star Creeper
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the newborn Outerstuff celebration star creeper from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $19.99
Strideline WNT 4-Star Crew Sock Tie Dye
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get these Strideline women's national team 4-star crew socks from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $23.99
Men's Nike WNT 4-Star Club Fleece Hoody
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the men's Nike WNT 4-star club fleece hoody from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $75
'47 WNT 4-Star Cleanup Hat
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the '47 WNT 4-star cleanup hat from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $32
WNT 4-Star Knit Scarf
Official U.S. Soccer Store
Get the WNT 4-star knit scarf from the Official U.S. Soccer Store for $30
Etsy Megan Rapinoe USA Women's Soccer Poster
Etsy
Get the Megan Rapinoe USA women's soccer poster from Etsy for $15
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Shirt
Etsy
Get the U.S. women's national soccer team shirt from Etsy for $27
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Shirt
Etsy
Get the U.S. women's national soccer team shirt from Etsy for $15
