All The Best U.S. Women's Soccer Gear You Can Buy Right Now

Paula Lobo via Getty Images Yes to this whole look, Megan Rapinoe.

The 2019 Women’s World Cup is over, the United States women’s national soccer team reigns supreme, and the hype lives on through social media, in our hearts and ― luckily ― in our closets.

Nike’s U.S. 2019 stadium home women’s jersey is the company’s top seller ever on its website, Nike announced on an earnings call June 27, 10 days before the team snagged the coveted title on July 7.

Now, it’s time to add an extra star to the rotation. The Official U.S. Soccer Store is home to plenty of new merchandise, including the black and gold T-shirt worn by the team on “Good Morning America” Tuesday.

And really, we’ll take any excuse to dress like Golden Ball AND Golden Boot recipient Megan Rapinoe.