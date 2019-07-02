U.S. Soccer Team Beats England In 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Semifinals 2-1

The U.S. women’s national soccer team beat England 2-1 in the World Cup semifinal in Lyon, France, on Tuesday, continuing the Americans’ winning streak as they head to the championship game.

Christen Press scored the first goal for the U.S. around the nine-minute mark with a header into the top left corner. The U.S. team has scored within the first 12 minutes of every World Cup match this year.

Less than 10 minutes later, England’s Ellen White retaliated with a goal of her own against U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher to tie the game.

Alex Morgan, who was also celebrating her 30th birthday, scored the final goal for the U.S. at the 31-minute mark with a second lightning header, securing her team’s victory.

As the World Cup captures the world’s attention, so too has the U.S. women’s team’s demand for equal pay. The U.S. women have pulled in more money than the U.S. men for the past three years, but players on the men’s team earn significantly more than their female counterparts. Prior to the Americans’ quarterfinals victory against France last week, U.S. fans marched in Paris to demand equal pay for the women’s team.

Last month, team co-captain Megan Rapinoe said she doubted the U.S. women would be invited to the White House if they win it all. Even if they are invited, she told Eight by Eight, “I’m not going to the fucking White House.”

Her comment drew the ire of President Donald Trump, who predictably went on a Twitter rampage to complain.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump tweeted.

It looks like Rapinoe and the U.S. team is poised to do just that. They’ll now advance to Sunday’s championship game to take on either the Netherlands or Sweden. England will play in a third-place game on Saturday.