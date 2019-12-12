The USA Today editorial board on Wednesday reprised an old quote it once printed to endorse the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton to call for the impeachment of current President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

It was:

Put your own narrow interests ahead of the nation’s, flout the law, violate the trust given to you by the American people and recklessly disregard the oath of office, and you risk losing your job.

The newspaper’s board ― in an editorial titled “Impeach President Trump” ― said “the president’s Ukraine shakedown and stonewalling are too serious for the House to ignore.”

The board acknowledged it had previously “made no secret of our low regard for Trump’s character and conduct” but had hoped he would succeed.

It also explained why it was still important to proceed with the impeachment process, despite the possibility that Trump will be impeached by the Democratic-controlled House but acquitted by the GOP-controlled Senate.

“Because Trump’s egregious transgressions and stonewalling have given the House little choice but to press ahead with the most severe sanction at its disposal,” it wrote.

“Bill Clinton should be impeached and stand trial ‘because the charges are too serious and the evidence amassed too compelling’ to ignore, the Editorial Board wrote in December 1998,” it concluded. “The same can be said this December about the allegations facing Donald Trump. Only much more so.”