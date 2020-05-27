USA Today Mourns Nation's Coronavirus Victims With Powerful Front Page

USA Today on Wednesday remembered those who have died from the coronavirus with a striking front page ― as the official national death toll from the pandemic was predicted to pass 100,000:

USA Today

“These are the faces of some of the victims,” the newspaper wrote on its cover under the photographs of 100 people killed by COVID-19.

Beneath, it illustrated the true staggering scale of how many people have lost their lives as a result of the contagion.

CNN’s Brian Stelter shared the cover image on Twitter late Tuesday.

The New York Times similarly highlighted the imminent grim landmark with its Sunday front page, which it filled with the names of people who had died:

The front page of The New York Times for May 24, 2020 pic.twitter.com/d14JhFp4CP — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 24, 2020