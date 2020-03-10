Usain Bolt Crushes Gender Reveal Party For His 'Golden Child'

Usain Bolt’s gender reveal party for his “golden child” sprinted to a fabulous finish on Monday.

Pink fireworks and smoke lit the night sky in Kingston, Jamaica, as the retired Olympic sprint champ and longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett signaled they were expecting a girl, as seen on Instagram, below. (Be sure to click the right arrow to see all the videos and images.)

Revelers then rocked out to the song “Firework” by Katy Perry, who shared her own baby news recently.

Guests received pink Baby Bolt hats ― and Bolt then rocked a special custom Girl Dad hoodie, TMZ reported.

The track icon and Bennett announced the pregnancy in January, with Bennett calling the expected arrival their “golden child” and “biggest blessing.”