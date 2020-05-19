Usain Bolt And Kasi Bennett Welcome Baby Girl

Sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness tweeted a congratulatory note to the couple on Monday. Bolt’s agent confirmed the birth to CNN in an article published Tuesday.

“Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!” the prime minister tweeted.

Bolt and Bennett publicly announced that they were expecting a child in January. Bennett posted a photo of herself in a flowing red gown, holding a large bunch of colorful balloons at the time.

The couple then posted Instagram videos and pictures from their gender reveal party in March. Pink fireworks lit the sky that night to signal that they were expecting a girl.

Bolt celebrated becoming a proud “Girl Dad” on Instagram at the time.

On Monday, the retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist began posting messages from people celebrating the arrival of his daughter on Instagram Live.

Last week, he posted a photo of Bennett and his mother, Jennifer Bolt, in celebration of Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my Mom Jen Jen & BM Kasi and to all the Mothers around the world,” he wrote in the post’s caption.