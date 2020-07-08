Usain Bolt Reveals Daughter's 'Perfect' Olympics-Inspired Name

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt and his longtime girlfriend Kasi Bennett have announced the name of their baby daughter who was born on May 17.

Introducing... Olympia Lightning Bolt:

Olympia Lightning Bolt ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Ovo5PzVQAt — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) July 7, 2020

Fans including tennis ace Serena Williams, whose daughter is called Alexis Olympia, congratulated the couple. Many said the name, with its nods to the Olympic games and Bolt’s “Lightning Bolt” nickname, was “perfect.”

😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2020

She is absolutely perfect! God has truly blessed you. https://t.co/KgjygSjtd5 — Lisa Horne (@LisaHorne) July 7, 2020

Bolt, 33, revealed his daughter’s name on Bennett’s 21st birthday.

“I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face,” the retired eight-time Olympic gold medalist wrote on Instagram, vowing to be “the ROCK for this family.”

