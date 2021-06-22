Olympic sprint great Usain Bolt seems to have a golden touch with naming his children as well.

On Father’s Day the now-retired eight-time gold medalist slyly announced the arrival of twins with partner Kasi Bennett. He posted a photo of the family with the two newborns and simply listed the children’s names: babies Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt, and their 1-year-old sister, Olympia Lightning Bolt. (Saint Leo is Bolt’s middle name.)

The 100-meter and 200-meter world record holder is now just one kid short of a very cool-sounding relay team.

Bennett posted a slow reveal of the twins during the same photo shoot.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! @usainbolt

You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!” she wrote in another post.

The Tokyo Olympics will be the first Summer Games without Bolt since 2000.

But it looks like he’ll be pretty busy.