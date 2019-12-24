In a somewhat poor attempt to get into the Christmas spirit, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday it had issued a permit for Santa Claus to enter the country Tuesday night in order to deliver his gifts to children.

“BREAKING: Santa and his 9 reindeer have been issued a permit to enter the U.S. on #ChristmasEve, thus ensuring children across the country will wake up #Christmas morning filled with joy & spirit of the season,” the USDA tweeted, including a link to its full press release about the permit.

🚨 BREAKING: Santa and his 9 reindeer have been issued a permit to enter the U.S. on #ChristmasEve, thus ensuring children across the country will wake up #Christmas morning filled with joy & spirit of the season - https://t.co/BH5v7cR9Vi



🔴🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🦌🛷🎅🎁 — Dept. of Agriculture (@USDA) December 23, 2019

The press release included disease testing for Santa’s reindeer (which included Rudolph testing positive for “red nose syndrome”), as well as measures to prevent communicable diseases. The USDA designated Santa a “broker with Worldwide Gifts, Unlimited.”

“The permit will allow reindeer to enter and exit the United States between the hours of 7 p.m. December 24, 2019 and 7 a.m. December 25, 2019, through or over any U.S. border port,” the press release said.

The release also included a statement from Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue saying the agency wanted to ensure it was not “hindering” Santa’s work of spreading Christmas cheer.

“Ease of access into the United States for Mr. Claus and his nine reindeer will ensure that children all over the country ― including my own fourteen grandchildren ― will wake up on Christmas morning with joy and filled with the spirit of the season,” Perdue said in the release. “USDA issued this permit in advance and waived all applicable fees to help ensure a smooth trip on Christmas Eve night.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection later said that it had also cleared “Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents ... for entry into the United States!”

Santa, his reindeer and all of the presents have been cleared by CBP for entry into the United States! @NoradSanta pic.twitter.com/D28Xd8dAcg — CBP (@CBP) December 25, 2019

Both USDA and CBP immediately received backlash on Twitter, with many deeming the Christmas message tone-deaf when migrants ― many of them children ― remain detained in inhumane conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

This is how messed up the United States is now. https://t.co/tFInRuAEhh — Sarah Burris (@SarahBurris) December 25, 2019

Is Santa delivering gifts to the thousands of children that this administration has kept in cages? They didn’t even want them to have soap. — Lori Barnett (@GigHarborLola) December 23, 2019

We, the American taxpayers, are paying private companies to house immigrants. They are making MILLIONS off of these poor souls. And they are treating them worse than zoo animals. No baths. No decent food. No medical care. No regulatory supervision. Merry Christmas. — Feliz Navidad to Kids in Cages (@bejaha) December 24, 2019

So now Santa Claus needs a permit to enter the U.S.?



Seriously?



You SERIOUSLY thought this was funny?



Nothing says joy & spirit of the season like Santa being asked for his papers at the border. Does he have to go through a body screening too?



Sheesh. — Dawn Johnson 🇳🇴🇺🇸🇬🇧🇩🇰 (@sundene) December 24, 2019

CBP and ICE will undoubtedly incarcerate six reindeer, and Santa won't be told where they are being held, so be prepared. — Steve Okino (@steveokino) December 23, 2019

BREAKING: Donald Trump Jr. shot 9 reindeer out of the sky on Christmas Eve causing Santa's sleigh to plummet to the Earth. Broken toys are scattered over a large area, no survivors found. — Robert Stabell - History is watching. (@bstabell) December 24, 2019

Considering the terrible conditions being faced by people currently waiting to get in at the southern border, this is a categorically bad tweet — José Alonso Muñoz (@munozjose) December 24, 2019

This story has been updated with CBP’s tweet.