Snag These 34 Useful Items Before Heading To The Beach This Summer

A rechargeable handheld fan

I bought this to take on a summer trip to Disney World and let me tell you — it's the only way I survived!! Every day got well into the 90s, but I kept this pointed at my face whenever I wasn't soaking up air conditioning. I was seriously impressed with how powerful it was and how I instantly felt less sweaty. The charge lasts about a day if you use it sparingly (or a few hours of continuous use) so make sure to charge it nightly if you're on a trip. The fan has three speed settings, and it folds so you can prop it up."I am so happy I purchased this. It definitely makes my life slot cooler. Great for traveling or those occasional hot flashes. I love that it doesn't need countless batteries that die quickly. I can just recharge it. The battery lasts quite a while as well. It has three settings low, medium, and high, andI was really amazed at the strength of the fan on the highest setting. It's definitely worth every penny. I like taking mine to work when I get overheated because I'm always hot or when I go to the beach. It always comes in handy living in this hot, humid climate." — Rae