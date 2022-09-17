Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A bottle of Folex spot remover that'll make even the toughest of stains disappear
Promising reviews:
"So my dog got into my makeup bag and got ahold of some liquid lipstick and, needless to say, I flipped out to see my carpets neon orange. It took about an hour and two rolls of paper towels but holy moly! WOW did this stuff work! My mother recommended it to me after using it on minor stains at her house and I'm so glad I got it. Definitely worth the money and it really does disappear right before your eyes like the bottle says!" — Jen
A jar of the bestselling Pink Stuff for those hard-to-get stains, dirt, and rust spots
Promising review:
"I had tried everything to get the hardware stains off my shower. CLR, metal scrubbing pads, vinegar, and many other things. I thought I'd end up having to replace all the faucets, knows, etc. I saw this in a BuzzFeed article and thought, no way it's THAT good... It's that good. It's better than good. It's wild how good it is. My shower looks better than new. It took rust stains off tile. It took years of hard-water scale buildup off in seconds. It is literally a miracle product." — Amazon customer
A hairbrush cleaning tool
The pointed end of the tool is ideal for picking out tangles, the stiff bristles work great at removing dust and dirt, and the bristles at the bottom end of the tool can give your hairbrush a deep clean.Promising review:
"When I bought this I was really skeptical. I am grossed out by my hairbrush and clean it all the time. I've soaked it in vinegar and tea tree oil, used a toothbrush, scrubbed it with shampoo, picked it clean by hand — everything you can think of. Still, it's so hard to get the little lint that forms at the base of the brush — they don't dissolve off and you have to pick them off the bristles one by one because a toothbrush won't even break them up. This thing works amazingly. I don't know why, it just does — the particular texture of the bristles on this really grabs everything. It scraped the little lint rings right off and now my brush is cleaner, 10 times as fast." — HeartsofHavoc
A Bissell Pet Stain Eraser — a portable carpet cleaning power brush
I tried the Pet Stain Eraser for the first time when my cat had a nasty incident on my white (!!) carpet, and within seconds — literally seconds — the stain, the gunk, and the smell were disappearing. My partner returned to the room and couldn't tell where the stain had been at all. And another huge bonus is the compact size. I live in a small apartment with limited storage space, so the fact the something handheld can be so powerful is awesome. Highly highly recommend for any pet household!Promising review:
"Love! A must for pet owners! It’s light and easy to take wherever you want. Especially when I was going room to room cleaning up spots. I cleaned carpet stains, porch cushions, and car trunk. I was very impressed how well such a small machine worked. Definitely would recommend for a portable cleaner! Also, it was easy to clean the actual machine. I don’t feel like I’m spreading grossness from place to place with a dirty machine." — Christina C.
A bottle of mold and mildew remover spray
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new. I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A pack of bottle-cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"THESE ARE AWESOME!!! I got these and tried one out first with my coffee travel mug and it worked AMAZINGLY.
I got all my other travel cups and coffee carafe lined up and used one on each, and got a big bowl for all the covers and gaskets. I left them soaking for about an hour and cleaned with warm water and soap after. Everything came out excellent and like new, with no smell... Before dumping out the solution after soaking, I could see the film of crud that had risen to the surface of the water! Gross but cool. I have used one of these to clean my coffee pot carafe a few times and it works great every time. I recommend super hot water from the tap when using these and waiting an hour." — Sage Moon
A hard water boosting powder to really clean those dishes that just don't look the same anymore
Just add this to your pre-wash chamber with detergent. If you don't have a pre-wash chamber, don't fret. Just add 2 tablespoons to the bottom of your dishwasher!Promising reviews:
"I could not get my flatware to come out clean from the dishwasher and I wondered if it was the hard water. I was using up to three soap blocks in each load with only partial improvement. I used this the first time and voilà! Perfectly clean flatware for the first time. I LOVE this!" — Susan A
An Angry Mama microwave cleaner
Promising review:
"I would give this product more stars if I could. I am a busy mom and my microwave often gets pushed to the end of my never ending to do list. So much so that I would have been too embarrassed to show anyone how gross it had gotten. I finally ordered this with the hope that it would at least help make the job a little bit easier. I was AMAZED! Seriously, the hardest part of the entire experience was trying to get the little mama’s head off to fill it and that only took a minute to figure out. I followed the directions carefully and then used a sponge to wipe off the grease and food bits. My microwave looks brand new. I will probably use a microfiber cloth next time though because the sponge pushed the mess around and wasn’t needed to scrub at all... If you dread cleaning your microwave order this, I’m telling you it really does work wonders!" — MJ
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral buildup. Using Affresh tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes. Promising review:
"I've seen this item on soo many BuzzFeed lists, so I figured I would try it during one of my cleaning sprees. Wow does it really work! I don't use my dishwasher often, so it often gets a little crusty looking...but I just threw one of these packets in there and ran a normal cycle and it got rid of all the yucky stuff! It's super simple to use and leaves your dishwasher fresh and clean without any leftover residue." — Christine Doan
A shower door cleaner to rid those hard water stains
Promising review:
"This product works beautifully. I tried a lot of products to remove the hard water from my glass shower. I have to admit the first time I used it with a cloth it was not very effective. The second time I used a nonabrasive sponge for glass
, it turned out beautiful just like the first day the glass was installed." — EJP
A vacuum hose attachment made specifically to clean your dryer vent
Promising review:
"Honestly, we are speechless! We are excellent about cleaning the lint trap after every load of clothes. We even clean the lint vent outside. But nothing could have prepared us for the amount of lint and gunk trapped in the vent tubing! How we have never had a fire, we have no idea. We vacuumed forever all the way up the vent tube, which we could have in no way done without this item. The suction power was unbelievable! We could not believe how bad the tubing was clogged. Just look at the picture. We removed about three-quarters of a kitchen garbage bag size of lint and gunk! It was amazing and embarrassing! It’s SO inexpensive, but it could literally save you from a house fire! Anyway, just buy it. Excellent value! You won’t be sorry!" — Brian Mattix/Elizabeth Bodnam
A washing machine cleaning tablet to remove build-up and odor-causing grime
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!Promising review:
"I have been using bleach to clean my machine for some time, but decided to give this a try a few months ago. My very first clean with Affresh left me surprised and delighted, for not only did it clean my machine, it eliminated the nasty smell that always transferred to my clothes thanks to a build-up of mold I didn't even know about. Every month now, I toss a tablet into the drum and let it work its magic. Now, my machine is cleaner than ever, and my clothes always smell wonderfully fresh. I highly recommend this to everyone." — Kelli Crawford
A cooktop-cleaning kit to get your electric stove top looking like new again
Promising review:
"Works amazing! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years... Only wiped down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product... AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new... Even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off... 98% better. The key is to use very little product... Let dry to a haze and wipe with a clean dry cotton towel. (Just like waxing a car). If you aren't getting a mirrored finish it's because you've used too much product and not enough elbow grease to polish off." — B. Swartwood
Earbud cleaning putty for when the gunk literally blocks the sound coming out
Promising review:
"I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing...Even after using Q-Tips to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up and hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five mins to clean each ear bud effectively and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc. I really suggest getting this product and even though they say it comes with 12 squares, you don't need a full square to clean them, so you can pull a piece off or reuse a square with a side you haven't used! SO happy I found a solution!" — Amazon customer
A compact wireless phone sanitizer
Promising review
: "One of my favorite purchases this year! I used to Clorox wipe my phone all the time. Such a pain and leaves a weird residue on my phone. I love that I can put my phone in, and go wash my face. By the time I am done, so is my phone! I also clean my wallet, keys, jewelry. Pretty much anything I can that normally doesn't get cleaned. I thought it was kind of expensive at first. However, I have used it so many times, it more than makes up for the price." — DoeEyedFawn
A wood polish and conditioner that'll restore your furniture and cabinets
Promising review:
"I bought this after reading about a million BuzzFeed articles recommending it. I wish I hadn’t waited so long, because this stuff works! It’s amazing. I have a mid-century hand-me-down dresser that is a beautiful piece of furniture, but it was covered in water stains and other marks from decades of use. One coat of this stuff on a clean rag and it’s totally refreshed! Now, it’s not going to fix places where the finish is completely worn off (you have to sand for that), but it will significantly improve the appearance of the wood. And it makes watermarks disappear. I’m glad I didn’t spend the time and money to have this refinished when a coat of this stuff has done the job just fine." — Maureen Foley
Glisten disposer cleaner to get rid of the nasty grunge and odor-causing buildup
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. Every time I ran the dishwasher there was this horrible smell. So much that you could smell it throughout the apartment. I even started just hand-washing my dishes. But after about a week, the smell came back. I bought so many products to try and eliminate the smell, but after a couple of days, it would come back. Then I saw this product on BuzzFeed and thought to myself, why not? The first time I used it cleaned it out pretty well. Better than the other products. But then I used it a second time, and there was no smell. I'm going on two weeks of using my dishwasher, and I can't smell anything. I highly recommend this if you're having the same problem I was. This is by far the best kitchen cleaning product I've ever purchased." — khrystyne torres
A grout pen that'll have your floors, countertops, and even shower tile looking brand new
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" — Jenelle
An oil stain remover because it can change a stained surface in just 72 hours
Recommended for use on marble, granite, limestone, travertine, slate, sandstone, grout for ceramic and porcelain tile, masonry, and concrete!Promising review:
"Had an oil stain on my untreated West Elm marble top buffet from a kids toy. I purchased the oil stain remover and crossed my fingers that it would work. Followed the directions, waited 72 hrs to let it dry completely, and then scraped it off with a credit card. It worked perfectly! I couldn't be happier with the results. I highly recommend this product!" — MKDJ
A universal cleaning gel great for getting rid of crumbs and dust in the tightest of places
Promising review:
"I purchased this product to clean those little spaces in my car filled with random crumbs from my husband and dog hair, and it works amazing. Picked up everything and didn’t leave a residue. The lemon scent was faint and didn’t overpower the vehicle while I was cleaning it. But this definitely got in all the little nooks and crannies." — Kimberly
A pack of melamine cleaning sponges that are tough on grime and gentle on surfaces
All you gotta do is wet and swipe!Promising review
: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty and these cut right through it. They work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" — Keisha Marie
A set of drill brushes for cleaning grout
OK, so the drill is NOT included. This is just a set of three brushes that attach to your drill, or check out this one you might wanna buy
. Promising review:
"I have spent a lot of time trying to scrub the mold and mildew off my bathtub by hand, but to no avail. Then I saw this product advertised on BuzzFeed and thought I'd give it a try. It's less than $20 and worth every penny. I highly recommend this product if you have a good drill and a dirty bathroom." — Stephen T. Shore
Cleaning K-Cups to give your Keurig the clean it deserves
To use, place one of these cleaning pods like you would any other K-Cup and brew one large cycle.Promising review:
"We’ve had our Keurig for a few years, and with the exception of using only filtered water and dispensing hot water every so often, we’ve never cleaned the needle or K-Cup area. I used three cleaning cups back to back and WOW our machine was dirty! I'm so happy I purchased these! I’ll be keeping up on cleaning these more often." — Heather Garcia
A watermark remover for a fresh start on old furniture
Promising review:
"Someone recommended this product to remove white water stains from a table. I was skeptical, but thought what have I got to lose as we had a large watermark staring at us from our dinning room table... I followed the instructions and was completely blown away when the ugly water mark was completely removed! This product worked great and I'd happily recommend it." — Nick W.
A stainless steel polishing spray that comes with a microfiber cloth
Promising review:
"In my experience, cleaning products usually need to be pretty strong chemicals that require care when applying. When faced with options, I usually buy the chemical with the most skull and cross bones, warning labels, and danger symbols I can find. I figure the more volatile and poisonous the chemical, the better it will work! So I was skeptical about this product when it was billed as a plant based chemical on the other end of the toxicity spectrum. I decided to try it because of the many positive reviews. I'm glad I did. It works great! I wouldn't use it as a mouthwash, but it certainly isn't as harsh as other cleaners I've used." — Joe
A suede and leather brush to get rid of annoying scuffs and salt lines on your accessories
Promising reviews:
"This brush is amazing. My daughter went puddle jumping in her boots [Uggs pictured above]. They dried out while I was trying to figure out how to clean them. Saw the reviews on this and ordered right away. Holy cow they look almost new. I cleaned all my boots too because I was so excited. Even ones I thought looked clean were much improved. I washed the brush with dish soap and water and let dry between pairs." — TRW
A toilet bowl ring remover because no one wants to see that every time they use the bathroom
Promising review:
"I never thought I'd be this excited about a clean toilet. I had largely given up on our first floor toilet. Nothing would take out the ring along the waterline. But I saw this product in a BuzzFeed roundup and figured it was worth a shot. Tried it this morning and oh. my. goodness. It easily took out the ring and with some harder scrubbing, the rest of the stains/buildup/whatever the term is for the stuff that made the bowl look gross. It looks just about brand new! Definitely worth the purchase." — Courtney
A Dyson stick vacuum that can do it all
Promising reviews:
"I ABSOLUTELY LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS VACUUM — I have three large dogs and it is so accessible in a pinch. It's AMAZING on all my hardwoods floors just like my carpets 😎 Easy to empty out too. I just can't say enough great things about this product." — Keith's Loyal Lady D
A FlexiSnake to unclog your sink, shower, and bathtub drains that are FILLED with hair
This 18-inch FlexiSnake has more than 4,000 hook and loop micro-hooks made to catch hair in every direction. It's reusable, too! After you remove the hair, clean the snake with soap, water, and a brush. Promising review:
"I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." — Linsey Walker
A rubber broom that'll easily sweep up the pet hair embedded in your carpet
It also has 67,000+ positive reviews
on Amazon!Promising review:
"I bought this broom two years ago and it is still going strong! I have four large dogs and we have fur EVERYWHERE! This works so, so well! I am always amazed at what this picks up even after I just ran the vacuum. If you remove the head from the handle you can use the head to do in all the crevices along baseboards where fur gets trapped on the carpets. I also use it that way to do the carpet corners on the stairs. Lastly, I use it to get dust and cobwebs off the floors and ceilings. It truly is a super tool." — Roseann
Sunny & Honey Carpet Miracle cleaner for those stains you never thought would come out
It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!Promising review:
"I cannot believe how incredible this carpet cleaner is!! I have four dogs, five kids, and a large home with very light carpet. This carpet cleaner literally is magic. It has gotten out red wine, coffee, raspberry stain on white carpet, old urine stains that were found WAY after the fact, and the list goes on and on. I use it in a spray bottle as a pretreat to shampooing and most often the stain is completely gone before I even shampoo it. When I say gone…I mean GONE! And that’s with no scrubbing. It disappears like magic! To say that I’d buy it again is such an understatement. I can’t be without it!!" — Angela Raab
A black car scratch remover when you want to avoid the auto shop prices
Promising review:
"I had a few scratches on my dark gray Tundra and it worked really well. Nothing else I have tried even came close. Great product!" — Chris
A microfiber window blind cleaner
This set includes five microfiber duster sleeves you can wash and reuse as well as a tiered plastic base.Promising review
: "OK I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but WOW does this little tool rock!!!! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them. My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. VERY happy with purchase." — Amazon Shopper
A robot vacuum you can let loose in your home to ensure every crevice is cleaned
This vacuum is self-charging and comes with a charging base, as well as a remote control (batteries included), four side brushes, an AC power adapter, and a cleaning tool.Promising review:
"After running Eufy for nearly two months now, I can confidently say I absolutely LOVE it! It is amazing on my hardwood floors. It picks up sooo much fine dust brought in by my two German Shepards! They shed year-round! And it’s super effective with pet hair! Wow! I use Eufy once a day for a little more than hour, emptying and cleaning the brushes out about three to four times during use. It seriously has been life-changing, keeping my floors cleaner than sweeping! Great purchase and I would highly recommend!!" — Jacqueline M