With more millions (dare we say billions?) of deals live worldwide this Cyber Week, combing through all of those Cyber Week deals is no easy a feat.

That’s why our shopping experts here at HuffPost Finds have been combing through all of the deals for several days in order to find you, our readers, the best deals you actually need to know about, from sex toys deals to Dyson deals.

With Black Friday already in the books, you might be ready to call it quits on deals shopping this season, but that doesn’t mean you should overlook the Cyber Monday deals that are just getting started.

Instead, some of the best Cyber Monday deals worth your time might be on smaller household essentials you’ll get a lot of use out of, like silicone food storage bags to replace plastic bags, a down alternative comforter for less than $20, and silicone stretch lids to declutter your Tupperware drawer once and for all.