A container of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
This vegan paste will remove stains from stoves, kitchen floors, metal, ceramics, porcelain, marble, wood, silverware, jewelry, glass shower doors, fiberglass doors, glass stove tops, countertops, toilets, sinks, bathtubs, car wheels, stainless steel, and so much more! Whew!Promising review:
"Since moving into this apartment I have gradually come to hate this tub because of the water stains I have tried every product on the market including crazy things from the internet like Coca-Cola, vinegar you name it..this stuff with a couple of swipes/scrubs and a toothbrush for the textured areas completely cleaned my tub in a way that I can only tell you excited me to the core of my being.
All I can tell you is buy it and I wish you the best!" —Michelle
An exfoliating mitt to scrub away any stubborn dead skin
Seraphic Skincare
is a small business specializing on exfoliating products and tools that are natural, reusable, and affordable. Promising review:
"Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth!
After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle Gill
Reusable silicone straws that snap open lengthwise for easy cleaning
They're BPA-free.Promising review:
"I never thought I’d be writing a review for straws, but here we are. These are FANTASTIC. I try to be as eco-friendly as possible but was ready to give up. I’ve tried metal straws, but they are tough to clean, and I don’t love metal against my teeth. I’ve tried other reusable plastic and silicone options, but they don’t work for thicker drinks like smoothies.
These actually address all of my issues. I’ve used them for thick smoothies that I drink daily and just for other everyday drinks like water. They couldn’t be easier to snap open and clean, dry, then easily snap back into shape to use again.
" —M. Alexandra
Berkshire Yarn Works / Etsy
An ice cream pint cozy
I have been using this cover every time I whip out one of my ice cream pints and it had made it so much more enjoyable to consume! I love that my hands stay warm and dry and it also doesn't get condensation all over the couch or table when I place it down. They come in a bunch of cute colors, but I went with a neutral beige.Berkshire Yarn Works
is a Black woman-owned small business based out of the Massachusetts that specializes in creating handmade cozy products for you and your home.
A fabric defuzzer
Check out our write-up on this magical fabric defuzzer
! The battery-operated model requires two AA batteries
, not included. Promising review:
"Okay, I don’t normally rave about things like this. I bought this on a whim in a last attempt to save my favorite duvet cover. The pills had gotten to the point where it was seriously uncomfortable to sleep with them getting all up in my leg space. I thought I was going to have to get a new duvet cover entirely. Along came this lil' baby. Not only is my duvet cover basically brand new, but I have found a new hobby. I’m depilling everything. Sweatshirts, leggings, blankets, socks, anything that looks like it needs some love. It does the job quickly and leaves everything looking fresh. Hi, I’m obsessed.
I can’t stop. I should send this back. I’ve started asking if my neighbors need anything depilled. I’m going to buy one of these for everyone in my life. Everyone needs to own this. Take it away from me." —Sydney Jensen
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum that conveniently plugs right into your car
When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything, as it will kick the dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction.Promising review:
"I'm glad to have such great stuff in my car. Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house. However, it cleaned out all the garbage which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter in the car.
At the end of October, my husband and I went to the ocean, and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
A makeup brush shampoo
This bad boy is hypoallergenic, water-based, plant-based, and dermatologist tested.Promising review:
"This cleanser is great! It fully removes all makeup from the brushes without leaving them feeling beat up (I'm not the most gentle when it comes to cleaning brushes). I use a thick foundation that soaks heavily into the bristles, but this removed it all. At first I thought it was a bit thin, but after using it, a little bit goes a long way. It has a nice lather, but very nicely and easily rinses out. I use this with the MelodySusie Big Size Brush Cleaner scrubby from Amazon. I was able to clean my brushes much faster than normal, and I feel more confident that I got all the makeup off the bristles
. This has a very slight (not strong at all) scent of grapefruit. It's refreshing without me having to worry about it irritating my face or leaving a fragrance left on my brushes." —Kryssy
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A dual-layered antimicrobial toothbrush with ultra thin bristles
Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth at often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed.Mouthwatchers
is a small business that specializes in making antimicrobial toothbrushes for an ultra-clean feeling.Promising review:
"I was intrigued by this toothbrush, so I thought I’d order one. Wow, it really lived up to what it said. After just 2 days, using it four times, I was sold!
I have been using an electric brush for probably 20 years. This toothbrush made my teeth feel cleaner. Weird right? A toothbrush is a toothbrush. Think again. It’s the combination of the two lengths of the bristles and the softness. I was so happy with how clean my teeth felt, I ordered two more brushes after the second day.
I don’t want to be caught without it. My only advice is to not get carried away really scrubbing. I did, and it made my gums sore. Once I took easy, it’s been absolutely great. I will use my electric toothbrush some, but once it breaks, no more electric, then it will only be this toothbrush." —Skippy
A multi-plug outlet
Promising review:
"I was constantly having to unplug something in my kitchen to make room for charging my iPhone or watch or using the slow cooker or any of the other half-dozen things I wanted to use at the most convenient spot in the house...the kitchen counter. My 140-year-old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations and has made my electronic life much simpler. Features that I love other than the excellent number of outlet options it gives are that it screws into place (so it doesn’t pull out of the outlet when you try to unplug something), the versatility of having the USB ports, and the light feature that I appreciate a stupid amount.
Yeah, the light switch is right next to it on the wall, but who wants to flip on a light just to plug something in? So basically the price was great, it arrived quickly, and it looks nice. I have a cordless phone plugged in, plus an Echo Show, my Apple Watch charger, my iPad, and an iPhone plugged in with outlets to spare. I’ll run out of counter space before I run out of outlets." —HappyCarnivore
A rubber broom for pet hair
It works on all floor types, but is especially great on carpet. And it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.Promising review:
"This is the best broom ever. My parents own multiple and I just bought my first. It wasn't to clean up pet hair but to collect my own hair, as I shed uncontrollably. The hair ball that formed after sweeping my living room carpet would make you think I should be bald. It was gross but glorious.
Everyone should own one." —Michelle K. Tulcan
A pre-mixed multi-fabric cleaner
Please note: it is NOT
suitable for velvet, leather, vinyl, or silk.Promising review:
“I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be!
Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” —Hailey Brown
A windshield cover to prevent any ice from getting on your glass in the winter
The shield cover is made with straps that hang down and attach to your car's wheels for a secure and tight fit. This keeps snow/wind/and frost from building up under the cover.Promising review:
"This is the best thing I could have ever bought! I bought one for myself, my mom, and my sister. New England just got slammed with a nor'easter, and let me tell you...this thing works! It only took about five minutes to put on my car, and like five seconds to get it off this morning.
No snow or ice anywhere on the wiper well or windshield. I highly recommend this!" —Shelley
A rotating LED desk light you can effortlessly attach to your desk
Promising review
: "This light is everything — it is effortless to use and very lightweight. The touch buttons offer temperature choice and brightness variations. I like how it detaches from its magnetic base so you can use it like a flashlight. Very versatile as it can be attached anywhere using self-adhesive tape.
Plan to purchase more for my home." —Shari Hoo
An essential-oil diffuser to create a soothing environment
It has two misting modes, continuous and intermittent, which will mist and pause for 30 seconds. It also has eight colors you can change it to to match your current mood or ambience. The best part? It will automatically shut off when it's out of water so you can sleep soundly knowing it won't break or cause any safety issues.
Don't forget to buy some essential oils
so you can make your home smell nice.Promising review:
"This diffuser is amazing. Easy to control color/water output, small and compact, easy to clean, and outright beautiful.
It's great for my apartment; I can finally cover up the totally-not-pot smell that the previous tenant so graciously left me. It's also great for setting up a romantic environment when the significant other comes over. Just a heads-up — if you have a dog, try not to diffuse tea tree oil, or do it in a place where the dog doesn't go. It's bad for their nervous system. I think it's the same with cats as well, but I'm not sure." —Amazon customer
A heatless silky curling rod headband
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. These work best if you roll them with damp hair.Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but that's nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." —Mariah
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A winged eyeliner stamp
It's also waterproof and smudge-proof.Promising review:
"Someone recommended this product for me on TikTok, I was unsure of the quality because it was such a cheap price. I have cried and swam, and this stuff doesn’t come off easy!
It’s great. Not to mention it lasts a long time! I am happy with this brand." —Shay Lastowski
Miracle-Gro indoor plant food spikes
Each spike can be used for 30–60 days, depending on the season. Promising review:
"I always kill my plants but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple days.
I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial) the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product and it was a great price." —victoria
A pumice stone to remove stains, hard water rings, lime scale, and rust buildup
Promising review:
"I have a 19-year-old master bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time that regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove. I decided to try this pumice stone, figuring that the worst that could happen would be that it scratched the porcelain and I'd have to replace the toilet. Which was what I would have had to have done anyway if I couldn't get the disgusting stains out. The pumice stone worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, it required some elbow grease, but 10 minutes later I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching.
I am very happy with this purchase — well worth the very low price!" —Happy Retiree
A desktop vacuum cleaner
Add two AA batteries
for a cord-free experience. BTW, batteries will last 90 minutes, but you can always just plug the vacuum in and use it like that.Promising review:
"Holy geez where was this all my life? This is the perfect crumb catcher/sweeper for your table. Have little ones who leave toast crumbs everywhere? Or a husband who drops little bits of stuff? This will vacuum it all up and voilà, clean table! It’s a nice compact size and can pick up sizable crumbs easily.
I’m gifting these for Xmas!" —Kestrel
A pair of de-shedding grooming gloves
Promising review:
"I have a senior cat who no longer grooms herself. There is always loose fur on her. She does not like traditional brushes. She loves to be petted so this is dual purpose. She is getting groomed while being petted. It is amazing the amount of fur that continues to come off her with the gloves.Her coat looks so much better after removing the excess fur.
The gloves are very comfortable and easy to put on and take off." —AMZ Customer
A self-groomer cat brush
Add some catnip
to your order so you can really attract them to it!Promising review:
"My senior girl acts like a kitten now that she has this new toy! I can tell it comforts her because she definitely has anxiety. I am going to order a few more!!" —Mrs. Shareef
A ChomChom roller
Psst: ChomChom Roller
is a small biz.Promising review:
"I have had many different pet hair rollers and this beats everything hands down. The compartment that traps the hair is genius.
With many pet hair removal tools the hair sort of flies in the air a little, you have handfuls, or have to clean the brush on something...this baby traps the fur in a little compartment that is easy to empty. I sent links to this product to lots of my friends who are owned by cats and told them it will be life-changing." —DLB
A transparent monitor attachment
Each of the attachment has a sticky film that's strong enough to adhere it to your monitor, but easy enough to remove that it won't damage it. Promising review:
"I have 568 stickies on any given and this is exactly what I needed to keep myself organized. They came packaged nicely, no cracks or scratches, and was easy to adhere. The adhesive is awesome. It's not going anywhere!!! I recommend this to anyone like me who needs a cool place for their notes.
You will be the envy of your coworkers!" —Mason's Mom
A foot file for heels that require a lil extra TLC
Promising review:
"I'm not one to talk about my feet. I've had circulation problems for years that are just now resolving and that has lead to deep callouses on the heel of both feet. I bought this on a whim as I have tried other products in the past with no luck. Twenty minutes later I'm touching baby-smooth skin where there used to be deep cracks and rough broken skin.
This thing is a miracle-worker and if I could rate it 10 stars I would
." —Gully176
A shower phone holder
Yes, you can still use your phone when it's inside thanks to the .25mm flexible touchscreen. NOTE:
if your phone has a Pop Socket, it probably will not fit inside. Promising review:
"This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great, and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy.
I would recommend this to anyone!" —Jackie Donovan
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing roller stick
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes.
It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
" —Kelsey B.
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer
The concealer has a sheer/matte finish and is fine for people with acne-prone skin. It's infused with Haloxyl which is used to treat puffiness around the eyes and help minimize the appearance of dark circles.
Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend to try this out .
A top-selling interactive cat toy
Promising review:
"My 2-year-old playful and energetic Maine coon is obsessed with this toy. He will chase it nonstop and begs for us to take it out of the cabinet.I’m so happy we found something to burn off some energy aside from climbing the TV and tormenting our senior cat.
He’s very strong, so this toy needed replacing after a couple months of hard play. I have no complaints. I’m just happy to have found something he loves." —Kelsey Heroux
The ever-so-clever Battery Daddy so you can finally store away all of those loose batteries
There's even a built-in battery tester so you'll know when to toss the ones that have been hanging out in your junk drawer for far too long.Promising review:
"If you have a bunch of batteries sitting in boxes, blister packs, or an open container, this will help you organize them and find them later. The case is big and provides a good AA-heavy storage setup. The included tester is a great addition, and let me know which ones to throw away or recharge instead of just storing them.
It holds the batteries securely in place but still keeps them easy to extract." —Aphoid
A pack of natural green tea oil-blotting sheets
These lil' baddies are made with 100% natural linen fibers with organic bamboo charcoal.Promising review:
"I love these little papers. They easily absorb excess facial oil and that not only helps my appearance, it also decreases breakouts.
The packaging is compact and the sheets pop up and pull out easily." —mzb001
A toilet seat lifter
Lifty Loo
is a small biz.Promising review:
"Why not encourage clean bathroom habits, right? Especially with two young boys in the house, buying this just made sense. The tabs have stayed on for over a month now with no issues. It’s also great that the box comes with two.
The only reason why I was hesitant to get them was that I thought they would look ugly, but they’re not too noticeable at all and don’t get in the way, either. I’m very happy I found these!" —Daphne
A tiny toenail brace to correct the pesky curve in your nail
The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it. Results should be seen in just 1–3 days!
Curve Correct is a small business focusing on helping you achieve normal toenails and reducing your chronic pain.Promising review:
"I never realized how curved and not OK my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product did I realize that I had a major problem and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails that DON'T grow curved into my skin!
" —Jamie H.
A sunrise simulation alarm clock
This alarm clock allows you to set multiple alarms (one for weekdays and another for weekends or one for you and another for your spouse). You can choose from seven natural sounds, and the wake-up light has seven different colors and 20 levels of warm light. Basically, it can be customized just how you want it.Promising review:
"When the days get shorter in late summer/early fall, I struggle to wake up in the dark. And then I feel sleepy when I drive home in the dark but am then wide awake at bedtime. It’s a vicious cycle that spirals into seasonal depression. The last few years I’ve been experimenting with “happy lights”. At first they did nothing. Turns out that was because I didn’t start early enough in the season. (Starting in January doesn’t help… but starting in Sept/Oct does). Last week I started noticing my sleep issues were starting but I couldn’t find my normal light. And I found the best option on Amazon! I can set the wake up time and how long the light eases into max brightness (and I can set how bright the max level is). And I pop awake about 10 minutes into the “sunrise” cycle. It has a sunset cycle and you can determine how long it takes to go from bright to dark. I’ve tried 90 and 120 minutes which great success!
" —Kris J.
A rose-gold rechargeable electric lighter to replace those disposable matchsticks
This one is not only so pretty, but it's completely flameless. Also, it has a long stem so you can feel safe lighting even the last bit of candle wax remaining in the jar.Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles, and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months.
I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012
A portable paw washer
To use, add a little water, insert the muddy paw, do the twist, dab the paw dry, repeat for three more paws.Promising review:
"My little man is a very good boy, but... He's getting older. He doesn't see so well in the dark anymore and sometimes he just stumbles a little bit. No matter the cause, it occasionally means he steps in his own mess, and that's no fun to clean off him. And this makes that process SO much less gross.Just squirt some soap in, fill it up halfway with warm water, and stick them dirty little paws in.
I usually grab his leg to "press" his paw against the rubber bristles inside while moving the cup up and down, which cleans primarily the pads of his feet, then I press the tops of his paw against the other side of the tube and do the same thing. That way, I know that both the top and bottom of his feet got cleaned and that just enough pressure was used to clean in between his toes.Either way, this is SO MUCH BETTER than when we had to scrub all the stuff from between his toes with just a wet rag.
That was gross and he did NOT appreciate it, this is easy and he doesn't seem to mind it. He doesn't LIKE it, but he doesn't whine about it either. And that's a big win in my book!" —Amazon customer
These dry-erase sticky notes
M.C. Squares is a small business focusing on selling office supplies that make your work day easier and way less stressful.Promising review:
"Love the reuse factor, ease of use, durability, and size (cut a couple of 5 3/4" x 5 3/4" into fourths for smaller notes). I washed them off when they lost a bit of their stickiness and they continue to attach really well to walls, computer screens, cellphones, mirrors, doors, the fridge, car dash, wherever I used to put paper stickies. M.C. Squares stickies actually stick better than paper stickies on some surfaces!
I also use them at the school where I work to leave notes for teachers and students on desks, laptops, doors, etc." —KJP
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A car-detailing putty
Promising review:
"Oh it works! Going through the crevices of my fan was super easy and picked up the dust.
I have not cleaned that area in a while because it takes me almost an hour versus two minutes using that gel...must buy!" —Cathy H.
A rotating timer
The timer has options for 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, and 30-minute blocks. Just rotate it to your preferred option and the display will begin its countdown. The timer also has four different volumes so you'll never miss it going off, but you can also choose silence as an option.Promising review
: "I LOVE this timer!!! I am a school counselor with ADHD. I've tried a LOT of different timers to help me keep track of when to send passes, monitor time with students who tend to stay long to avoid class, and use the alarm to remind me to take a few minutes to eat lunch. It's fabulous to be able to just look at the time on the clock face, note that I need to leave for a meeting in 20 minutes, and bam!
A quick turn of the clock and a timer goes off with enough time to grab my stuff and head out. I don't have to think about setting it like with most digital timers, and there's no annoying ticking like there is with a traditional kitchen timer. I loved my cyan one at work so much, that I bought a black one for home. It also came well packaged. Enough to protect it, but not so much as to cause me guilt as a consumer." —Laura M.
And finally, an odor-eliminating candle that'll help get rid of those pesky pet smells
They're made with soy wax that burns for up to 70 hours, plus the scents are allergy friendly.One Fur All
is a small business specializing in scented products for your home to help eliminate all of those icky smells our pets leave behind.Promising review:
"These candles are fantastic! They smell great, and do a great job of eliminating any odors in your house, not only those from pets
. They do work best if you burn them for 1-2 hours at a time, but will get rid of the smells of wet dog, fecal smells, urine odors, and I’ve even found them useful for cooking odors
. I’ve had 3 candles now (the first arrived shattered, and was replaced; the next three arrived in perfect condition). I highly recommend these candles. I purchased the Vanilla Creme Brûlée scent. I often get headaches from powerful scents, but have never gotten one from these lovely candles!" —Heather