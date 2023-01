A dual-layered antimicrobial toothbrush with ultra thin bristles

Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth at often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed. Mouthwatchers is a small business that specializes in making antimicrobial toothbrushes for an ultra-clean feeling."I was intrigued by this toothbrush, so I thought I’d order one. Wow, it really lived up to what it said.I have been using an electric brush for probably 20 years. This toothbrush made my teeth feel cleaner. Weird right? A toothbrush is a toothbrush. Think again.I don’t want to be caught without it. My only advice is to not get carried away really scrubbing. I did, and it made my gums sore. Once I took easy, it’s been absolutely great. I will use my electric toothbrush some, but once it breaks, no more electric, then it will only be this toothbrush." — Skippy