Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed

Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer

The concealer has a sheer/matte finish and is fine for people with acne-prone skin. It's infused with Haloxyl which is used to treat puffiness around the eyes and help minimize the appearance of dark circles.



Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok. And trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes.' And the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new I definitely recommend to try this out .